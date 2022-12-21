Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maritime Union Statement On Death Of Crew Member In Bluff

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says the death of a foreign crew member aboard the MSC Resilient III in South Port in Bluff today is a sad and stark reminder of how dangerous the maritime industry is.

Emergency services were called to the port at around 9.15am this morning.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says details about the incident are sketchy so far.

He says his understanding is New Zealand shore based stevedores had finished work on the vessel when the incident occurred.

The container ship had its own cranes, but had been worked by onshore cranes operated by local stevedores.

He says initial reports from local workers suggest an incident had occurred when onboard cranes were being moved by crew.

Mr Harrison says the Maritime Union has ongoing concerns about the health and safety aboard overseas flagged ships working in New Zealand ports.

The Resilient III is a flag of convenience (FOC) vessel registered under the Liberian flag. FOC vessels are notorious for the issues around safety and seafarers’ rights.

Mr Harrison says the inquiry in port health and safety ordered earlier in 2022 by Transport Minister Michael Wood will need to result in clear and actionable methods to make ports safer for workers.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings In Anti-competitive Land Covenant Case
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against NGB Properties Limited (NGB) for allegedly contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>



Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>

BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Storm Clouds Building
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals that while things might look favourable at first, there are several factors which are still cause for economic concern... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 