Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fair Pay Gathers Pace: Over 1000 Signatures Submitted As Bus And Supermarket FPAs Underway

Friday, 23 December 2022, 12:02 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Over a thousand bus drivers and supermarket workers have signed and submitted documents registering their support for Fair Pay Agreements in their respective industries, confirming the necessary minimum number of workers to initiate negotiations for fairer pay from the beginning of 2023, FIRST Union said today.

"Just in time for Christmas, we can confirm that the necessary number of signatures to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement in the bus and supermarket sectors have been submitted to Government by FIRST Union members," said Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary.

"This is clear confirmation of the fact that both of these groups of workers know how much they would benefit from an FPA and are keen to begin negotiations for one as soon as they can."

The initiation process for a Fair Pay Agreement requires that a minimum 1000 signatures or 10% of the total workers in an industry have registered their support for negotiating an industry-wide agreement between unions and employers that would set minimum wages and conditions in an industry. The necessary signatures were submitted by FIRST Union to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) during the last week.

Raeleen Brunel, a school bus driver from Rotorua, says she’s enjoying spending Christmas with her husband - an urban bus driver - knowing that better wages and consistent conditions across the board will mean "a healthier bus industry in the long run".

"For years we’ve been dealing with major discrepancies in pay and conditions depending on who you work for, whether you’re central or rural and driving a school bus or an urban route," said Mrs Brunel.

"Those differences make the industry a lot harder to work in when we really need experienced people to stay in the job and be able to transition into different roles over the years, because it can be a very challenging job."

"I’m thrilled that we’re already making progress on an FPA so quickly and I know that myself and many other drivers have spent a lot of time recently talking to colleagues and the public to build support for a better future for bus drivers."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 