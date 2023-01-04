Samsung Unveils New Bespoke Line-up For Connected And Customised Kitchen Experiences At CES 2023

Ahead of CES® 2023, Samsung Electronics today unveiled the newest additions to its customisable Bespoke Home line-up. Samsung’s latest home appliances and services were designed to meet a growing demand for customisation and provide a new level of intelligent connectivity that empowers users to be more sustainable in the kitchen. Including a wider selection of Bespoke refrigerator types, a bigger and more immersive 32-inch screen for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ with Family Hub™+, and advanced AI Pro Cooking for the Bespoke AI™ Oven that optimises and assists in preparing meals, the Samsung-powered kitchen is becoming a smarter, more versatile, and more interactive space than ever.

“At CES 2023, we are continuing to build on the success of our Bespoke line-up with the introduction of new Bespoke refrigerators and built-in appliances that give consumers even more ways to express themselves in their kitchens,” said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our goal is to maximise the freedom customers have to pursue personalisation and productivity in their kitchens, with new features enhanced with everything from large, responsive screens on our refrigerators to AI-powered cooking assistance. These latest features and products go beyond simply helping users in the kitchen and allow them to truly express themselves through the power of customisation for more enjoyable experiences. Furthermore, with the latest kitchen innovations and customisable designs, these new appliances work seamlessly with SmartThings services to provide unmatched convenience and savings at home.”

Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ With Family Hub™+ Brings Bigger Display and Better Connectivity

The new Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with Family Hub™+ introduces powerful Family Hub™ features to a 4-door Bespoke design, combining an all-in-one communication and entertainment hub with an impressively large display.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with Family Hub™+’s dynamic features are showcased on its 32-inch, bezel-less FHD screen that is nearly two times larger than that of previous models. In addition, the new larger dashboard takes advantage of the bigger screen, allowing users to conveniently experience SmartThings services as well as monitor and control their compatible home appliances.

The refrigerator also features new Family Hub software. Samsung TV Plus[1] now offers more than 190 free channels,[2] while Google Photos integration transforms the platform into a digital photo frame that makes it easy to share and display photos. Thanks to the larger screen space and Samsung TV Plus’s new picture-in-picture (PIP) feature, users can catch up on their favourite TV shows while checking and monitoring the status of other kitchen appliances while keeping an eye on what they are cooking at the same time.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with Family Hub™+ is set to launch in North America and Korea in the first half of 2023. In addition, a Family Hub software update will roll out to all markets where Family Hub™ refrigerators are sold in 2023. This includes Korea, the U.S., East and West Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Bespoke Expands to Include Popular Side-By-Side and Top-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator Models to Provide Even More Customisation in the Kitchen

In keeping with the Bespoke design aesthetic, the Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator features a flat, minimalist design with a customisable front panel available in both glass and stainless-steel finishes. Users have the option to choose from a wide range of door colours[3] and finishes to harmonise their refrigerator with their home décor. The fridge’s sleek design is completed by Auto Open Door,[4] featuring a recessed handle for a streamlined design and easy opening via a tap that releases the door.

Inside, the Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator features the latest in food storage and cooling technologies. The internal Beverage Centre™ provides easy access to the Plumbing Water Dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher with Infuser, providing you with cold or naturally flavoured water[5] at any time. Meanwhile, the Dual Auto Ice Maker is always ready to chill users’ drinks with Cubed Ice or Ice Bites™.

Like the Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator, the Bespoke Top-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator is available in stylish colours that seamlessly blend with contemporary kitchen interiors. Inside, Samsung’s Optimal Fresh Zone+ and Active Fresh Filter keep food fresh for long while eliminating 99.99% of bacteria.[6] Users of Samsung’s Bespoke Side-by-Side or Top-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator can also enjoy added energy savings through SmartThings Energy’s AI Energy Mode. While enabled, AI Energy Mode will optimise the compressor speed and the frequency of the defrost cycle, based on users’ usage patterns and surroundings,[7] helping households save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator will be available in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023, while the Bespoke Top-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator will be available first in Thailand in March 2023,[8] and will be subsequently launched globally.[9]

Prepare Healthy Meals Like a Master Chef With the Bespoke AI™ Oven

The Bespoke AI™ Oven[10] makes meal prep a breeze, combining powerful intelligence with innovative cooking technologies to produce delicious meals that cater to users’ dietary preferences.

AI Pro Cooking optimises cooking settings while monitoring food. If the oven is set to cook a recognised dish using the cooking mode, temperature and time the oven recommends, the AI Pro Cooking system will even send users food warning notifications to prevent burning.[11] Using an internal camera and powerful AI,[12] the oven’s Sense Inside[13] feature – the first food recognition and burn detection[14] AI algorithm of its kind to receive an AI cooking appliance verification by UL Solutions – can recommend cooking settings by recognising 80 different dishes and ingredients[15].

Whether users are testing a healthy recipe or looking to elevate everyday recipes at home, the Bespoke AI™ Oven makes mealtimes more convenient. Integration with SmartThings Cooking and Samsung Health allows the Bespoke AI™ Oven to analyse users’ workout stats and diet goals to recommend meal options based on the ingredients they have at home.

Topping off the Bespoke AI™ Oven’s modern, clutter-free design is its convenient Push to Open Door, which replaces a traditional handle for a simpler and more streamlined look. Available in five elegant and modern design options, the Bespoke AI™ Oven is currently available in Europe and will launch in North America in the third quarter of 2023.

Samsung’s latest Bespoke home appliances take the smart kitchen to the next level by powering more personalised cooking experiences and making it easier for households to save energy. To learn more about the latest additions to the Bespoke line-up, please visit Samsung.com.

© Scoop Media

