Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Use – Don’t Lose – Your Gift Card Credit

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 7:11 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ is urging New Zealanders to check the expiry dates on any gift cards they have received over the holiday season, so they don’t miss out on redeeming them.

According to Consumer research, 24% of gift card holders end up stuck with a card they can’t fully redeem because either the card expires or the retailer goes bust.

The watchdog estimates that New Zealanders are collectively losing in excess of $10 million per year on unspent gift cards.

“We have been looking into the expiry dates of many different retailers to gauge how long people have to redeem their gift cards,” said Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer head of communications and campaigns.

The watchdog reviewed 61 gift cards and found only 14 didn’t have an expiry date.

“We applaud these 14 companies and would like to see others follow suit. A few retailers have five-year expiry dates, which is better than the norm of one to two years.”

The shortest expiry period of the companies reviewed was 12 months.

Consumer’s investigation also found 14 of the 61 cards only last for a year, but it has received complaints about other organisations with shorter expiry dates, such as beauty salons which often only give six months. Once that time has lapsed, any unspent credit usually stays in the retailer’s coffers.

“If you received a gift card from a retailer that only gives customers 12 months to redeem it, you should spend it soon,” Rasmussen said.

“Although some companies will offer a grace period after a gift card has expired, they’re not obliged to. So, use it or lose it, basically.”

Consumer understands some retailers calculate gift card income on the assumption a percentage of shoppers will never spend all the money on their gift card.

“Of the few retailers who publish non-redemption information, they calculate non-redemption rates between 5 and 10%. Across a multimillion-dollar industry, this adds up to a nice little earner for retailers.”

For many years Consumer has been campaigning to end unfair gift card expiry dates. When a gift card expires, the retailer pockets any money left on the card.

New Zealanders are getting short-changed compared with those in other countries. In Australia, consumers have a minimum of three years to use their gift cards. And in Canada, the US and Ireland, there are either no expiry dates or at least five years to spend gift cards.

“It’s particularly shocking that retailers operating on both sides of the Tasman give Australian card-holders preferential treatment,” Rasmussen said. ”Many retailers won’t match the three-year timeframe here in Aotearoa.”

Recently, National MP Melissa Lee’s Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill was drawn from the ballot. If passed, it would see the minimum expiry date of gift cards extended to three years.

“We are hopeful this bill will be passed this year,” said Rasmussen, “but we’ll be pushing for a minimum of five years to ensure consumers don’t miss out on what’s rightfully theirs. In the meantime, check your gift card expiry dates and use them, before it’s too late.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 