Destination Marlborough General Manager Appointed

Friday, 6 January 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Destination Marlborough

The Trustees of Destination Marlborough have announced today the appointment of Bruce Moffat as the organisation’s new General Manager.

Bruce has broad visitor industry background in customer service and strategic planning, with roles at STA Travel, Sabre Pacific, Pacific Blue Airlines (now Virgin Australia) and, more recently, General Manager of Experience Mid Canterbury.

Bruce’s knowledge of international visitor markets, the travel distribution channel, and visitor industry will be a great asset for Marlborough as the region recovers from the pandemic.

Destination Marlborough Chair Tim Fulton says the Trustees were very impressed with the widespread interest in the position, and they look forward to working with Bruce on the implementation of Marlborough's newly adopted Destination Management Plan as the region returns to full visitor flows.

Bruce is no stranger to Marlborough having spent many a family holiday in the Marlborough Sounds, and he will officially start on Monday 30 January 2023.

Current GM Jacqui Lloyd will finish at Destination Marlborough on Friday 10 February.

