TradeWindow Accredited To Issue Certificates Of Origin To Australian Market

TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), a leading Australasian TradeTech company, has been accredited by the Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand (JAS-ANZ) Free Trade Agreement Certificate of Origin (FTA CoO) Recognition Scheme. Subject to approval by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), TradeWindow Origin will be authorised to issue Certificates of Origin to the Australian market.

JAS-ANZ helps markets work better by providing internationally recognised accreditation services that create economic benefit, strengthening national, Trans-Tasman and international trade and commerce.

TradeWindow Origin Limited (TradeWindow Origin) is TradeWindow’s 24/7 data-driven platform for digital Certificates of Origin.

TradeWindow Origin is an Authorised Certification Body under section 435 of the Customs and Excise Act of 2018 with designated authority to issue Certificates of Origin to New Zealand exporters under the Agreement Establishing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia­-New Zealand Free Trade Area as well as under the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement.

Once approved by DFAT, the ability of TradeWindow Origin to issue Certificates of Origin will be extended to include Australian exporters, which has a total addressable market (TAM) for export documents of A$1.5 billion. TradeWindow joins an exclusive group of only a few other issuing bodies servicing the Australian market.

The inclusion of the Certificates of Origin functionality will strengthen the value proposition of the existing TradeWindow Cube offering in the Australian market. TradeWindow Cube enables organisations involved in global trade to securely share mission-critical data and collaborate with partners across the supply chain ecosystem and is designed to connect all parties via integration into incumbent systems.

It has taken over 18 months to become an issuing body in Australia which included a rigorous audit process to achieve the AS/NZS ISO/IEC 17020:2013. This standard certifies competence of bodies performing inspection activities.

“This is a critical step in enhancing the service we can offer our Australian customers as we continue to grow our presence in the market. Once approved, Australian exporters using our services will be able to generate digital Certificates of Origin in a timely manner, meaning that they can get on with what they do best, and move product to market at speed”, says AJ Smith, TradeWindow CEO.

© Scoop Media

