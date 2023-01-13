Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Launch Taranaki Trends Summer 2022/23 - Taranaki Economy Steady Against Inflationary Headwinds

Friday, 13 January 2023, 6:43 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, have launched today the Summer 2022 edition of Taranaki Trends. The six-monthly publication explores how our regional economy is tracking and includes facts and figures on the annual growth experienced in the September 2022 quarter and covers key economic indicators.

The launch of the summer edition will be followed by a Taranaki Insights 2023 event hosted by Venture Taranaki, on Thursday 23 February, where attendees will hear further analysis on the data presented in the publication.

Guest speaker Dr Ganesh Nana, Chair of the Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa, will also share views on the national economic outlook for 2023, insights relevant to Taranaki, and more.

"Off the back of launching the Summer Taranaki Trends and acknowledging affordability over the next 12-months may be tough, we want to bring the business community, and anyone interested in the state of our economy together, to reconnect, and take away information and insights to help make informed decisions and achieve business success in 2023 and beyond," explains Venture Taranaki GM Investment and Deputy Chief Executive, Stacey Hitchcock.

The latest Taranaki Trends highlights the region’s economic performance experienced by the September 2022 quarter. Economic growth is reflected in key indicators such as regional GDP (up 1.1%), consumer spending (up 9.8%), and a spotlight on a contracted labour supply looks at our higher employment levels and comparatively low unemployment rate (2.9%).

"The Taranaki unemployment rate hasn’t been this low since 2006, when it was at 2.4%. Across the country, we are seeing a trend of low unemployment," says Hitchcock.

"Although it is positive there’s an increase of people within Taranaki securing employment, we know many industries and businesses are still struggling with a restricted supply of labour which has flow-on effects through all aspects of a business. A restricted labour supply also creates a hot labour market, increasing competition between businesses for talent to fill skills gaps," says Hitchcock.

"We’re proactively working with businesses to seek out new national and international talent and look at ways to adapt their business processes to help mitigate the impacts of this challenging time," says Hitchcock.

Passenger movement through the New Plymouth Airport is on a steady incline with the reopening of the borders in July 2022. At the highest peak, around 36,000 passengers have made their way through the New Plymouth Airport doors a month.

"It’s pleasing to see passenger movement through the New Plymouth Airport has bounced back to almost the same numbers prior to COVID-19 disruptions," says Hitchcock.

With communities feeling more confident to travel, and the agency’s ongoing work to attract visitors to the region, visitor expenditure also saw an increase compared to the previous year. Total visitor expenditure in region increased 10.9% in the year to October 2022, echoing a 9.4% increase in New Zealand for the same period. Visitor spend by district in Taranaki, showed that South Taranaki recorded the biggest growth compared with year 2019, followed by the Stratford District and the New Plymouth District.

Consumer spend remains strong, with electronic card consumer spending up 9.8% over the year compared to the same period last year, although this generally reflects the higher prices experienced over the past 12 months. This increase ranks Taranaki as the top consumer spend growth region when compared nationally.

Increasing prices of day-to-day expenses can be felt across the board and triggers other inflationary pressures identified in the report such as the significant continual rising of the cost of living, as well as the cost of construction, transportation, and farming expenses.

This rise in cost is having a considerable impact on enterprise profitability. For example, farmers are confronted with significant increases in operational costs such as feed, fuel, and fertiliser, with the flow on impacting their operations and livelihoods.

"Many households will also be feeling the pinch of interest rate rises. This is impacting the housing market, which is now cooling as a result, and this can be observed across New Zealand as well as in construction."

"As we head into 2023, it is anticipated that economic conditions will continue to tighten. We will be working closely with industry leaders, stakeholders, and businesses to monitor the situation, and continue to provide enterprise support centred on resilience, growth, and innovation. We also encourage anyone interested to attend our upcoming Taranaki Insights 2023 event," says Hitchcock.

The Taranaki Insights 2023 event will be held on 23 February 2023 at the Novotel New Plymouth. It will delve into the economic trends noted above alongside business confidence discussions concerning the year ahead.

The full Taranaki Trends Summer 2022 report is available on the Venture Taranaki website. https://www.venture.org.nz/regional-intelligence/taranaki-trends/.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


NIWA: NZ's Warmest Year On Record, Again
It's official - last year was once again Aotearoa's warmest on record, knocking 2021 off the top spot. It was also the 8th most unusually wet year on record... More>>



Kapiti Coast District Council: Key Consenting Milestone Continues Journey For Ōtaki To North Of Levin
Kāpiti Council District Council has received a Notice of Requirement application from Waka Kotahi for its new Ōtaki to North of Levin highway - a key consenting milestone for the project to move forward... More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: November 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2022 month (compared with the October 2022 month) were... More>>



Employsure: Financial Concerns Plague Over 70% Of Businesses Globally
Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 businesses across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2023. According to this survey, 72.3% of employers list rising costs as their top business concern... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 