Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UK/NZ Dual Listed Cooks Coffee Company Posts Record Store Sales In The UK For The Year

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee (NZX:CCC; AQUIS:COOK), the international coffee focused cafe chain and parent company of the brands Esquires and Triple Two, which is dual listed on the NZX in New Zealand and Aquis Growth Market in London, reports a strong sales performance for the year ended 31 December 2022 - with UK sales up 41% on 2021 and store sales in Ireland up by 91%.

The Company has focused its efforts on driving sales volumes through its existing estate before embarking on a store expansion programme. Group sites in the UK and Ireland are currently at 85 up from 82 sites as at 31 December 2021.

Since the start of 2023, Esquires has opened a new outlet in Brackley, Northamptonshire. A further four openings are planned before the end of March 2023 in the UK in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Bedfordshire. The Triple Two brand is also focused on a number of expansion opportunities, with three new stores currently planning to open in London and Southern England before the end of March 2023.

The Company’s financial year end is 31 March and the results for the year ended 31 March 2023 will be announced by 30 June 2023.

Keith Jackson, Executive Chairman of Cooks Coffee Company, said: “These café sales results highlight the resurgence and growth of the business and in this instance surpass those published by other industry leaders”.

“The Cooks Coffee franchise model promotes individual entrepreneurship and local community engagement, which appears to be resonating both with people who want to partner with us to open new sites and existing franchisees looking to grow their businesses through innovative new offerings. Having emerged from the pandemic in a healthy position, the Company is now focused on organic growth of the existing network.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Cooks Coffee Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>


University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>


Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



CBAFF: Freight Industry Warns CO2 Shortage Is Severely Impacting Air Exports
Air cargo exports of New Zealand products are being severely impacted by the critical shortage of liquid CO2 and dry ice, says the industry body representing freight forwarders... More>>


Venture Taranaki: Taranaki Economy Steady Against Inflationary Headwinds
Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, have launched today the Summer 2022 edition of Taranaki Trends. The six-monthly publication... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 