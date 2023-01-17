New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals

MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63 has already received recognition for its innovative marine conservation drone work. Its new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species.

Almost 50 per cent of the world’s whales, porpoises and dolphins have been seen in New Zealand waters. However, more than half of the marine mammals in New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DoC) Threat Classification system are listed as data deficient. Information is a vital tool in our efforts to save them.

“We’ve heard from scientists at many organisations that one of the biggest challenges they are facing in the fight to save marine species is the lack of data to inform decisions. One of the unique aspects of this project is the data will be publicly accessible as a rich source of learning for curious scientific minds, innovators, conservationists, industry, and policy makers,” said MAUI63 co-founder Tane van der Boon.

From today, anyone can take and upload a photo to the app, from people visiting their local beach to tourists on whale-watching boats and commercial fishers.

Through a new scientific field, imageomics, researchers can then use AI to identify species and sometimes individuals using features such as the shape of a whale’s fluke or the dorsal fin of a dolphin. When paired with where and when these images were taken, these photos can aid in conservation by providing information on species range, abundance and associations with other species.

Microsoft provided a substantial grant to MAUI63 and local tech partner Aware Group to develop the app as part of its global AI for Good programme, which provides funding for organisations wanting to harness AI for projects that benefit the environment. However, the project is a true collaboration between many agencies who have provided funding and expertise, including Microsoft, Aware Group, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), DoC, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Christchurch City Council.

WWF researcher Dr Krista van der Linde has been involved with the project since inception. She had previously seen success with citizen scientists contributing leopard seal sightings to a not for profit organisation she co-founded (LeapordSeals.org) and she wanted to expand upon this for all marine mammals.

“We don’t have the ability to attach satellite tags or to genetically sample every marine mammal we come into contact with, but we do have the ability to take a photo of them. Then we can use machine learning to provide much of the information we need and can potentially revolutionise marine conservation in the process,” she said.

Russell Craig, National Technology Officer at Microsoft New Zealand, said: “If we want to effectively preserve our wildlife and taonga we must gather and use data in a more collaborative way. The more knowledge we all have on the threats our mammals are facing, the better equipped we will be to protect them. Although the app is currently focused on New Zealand’s seas, it has the potential to be used to protect species globally and we’re very excited to be supporting this vital mahi.”

“We’re all really excited to explore how we can aid conservation efforts in more habitats and countries with the SeaSpotter app,” added van der Boon.

The app is available to download now from Apple and Google Play.

