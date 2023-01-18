Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

From ‘Squeeze’ To ‘Crush’ – Households’ Finances And Rising Interest Rates

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Households’ finances are being squeezed. As discussed in Westpac’s latest Economic Bulletin “From squeeze to crush” those pressures are coming on several big fronts. High levels of inflation are eroding our spending power. Borrowing costs are pushing higher. And many families have seen the value of their assets tumbling over the past year.

“For many families, the pressure on their finances is going to become much more intense over the year ahead,” said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod. “Close to half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for repricing over the next 12 months, and those borrowers will face refixing at substantially higher interest rates. The resulting increase in interest payments will take a large bite out of many households’ disposable incomes.”

“The Reserve Bank has been hiking interest rates at a rapid pace to cool demand and dampen the red-hot inflation pressures that are gripping the economy,” commented Mr Ranchhod. “However, as the full brunt of those interest rate increases ripples through the economy, we expect the nation will slip into a recession in late 2023 / early 2024. That will see unemployment rising from 3.3% currently to around 4.8% over the coming years.”

“The impact of tighter financial conditions will be felt right across the economy. However, there will be some big differences across household groups,” noted Mr Ranchhod. “Notably, those who purchased their first home in the past couple of years could see their finances being squeezed especially hard.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>


University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


CBAFF: Freight Industry Warns CO2 Shortage Is Severely Impacting Air Exports
Air cargo exports of New Zealand products are being severely impacted by the critical shortage of liquid CO2 and dry ice, says the industry body representing freight forwarders... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 