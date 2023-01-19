Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental Price Indexes: December 2022

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change
In December 2022 compared with November 2022:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices changed 0.0 percent.

Annual change

In December 2022 compared with December 2021:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 0.8 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>


University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


CBAFF: Freight Industry Warns CO2 Shortage Is Severely Impacting Air Exports
Air cargo exports of New Zealand products are being severely impacted by the critical shortage of liquid CO2 and dry ice, says the industry body representing freight forwarders... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 