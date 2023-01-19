Rental Price Indexes: December 2022
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In December 2022 compared with November 2022:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices changed 0.0 percent.
Annual change
In December 2022 compared with December 2021:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 0.8 percent.