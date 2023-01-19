Rental Price Indexes: December 2022

SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals

MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>