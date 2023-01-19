Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters.
“In the first nine months of 2022, household net worth fell $179.4 billion, a decline of 7.4 percent,” national accounts institutional sector insights senior manager Paul Pascoe said.
Driving the fall in net worth was owner-occupied property, down $91.1 billion, and financial assets (including shares and investment funds) down $78.6 billion. In addition, household debt rose $9.6 billion.
Visit our website to read these news
stories and information release or to download CSV
files:
- Household net worth continues to fall in the September 2022 quarter
- Household income and saving increase in the September 2022 quarter
- National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): September 2022 quarter
- CSV
files for
download