Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter

Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters.

“In the first nine months of 2022, household net worth fell $179.4 billion, a decline of 7.4 percent,” national accounts institutional sector insights senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Driving the fall in net worth was owner-occupied property, down $91.1 billion, and financial assets (including shares and investment funds) down $78.6 billion. In addition, household debt rose $9.6 billion.

Visit our website to read these news stories and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

