Foodstuffs South Island Stores Fined For Blatant Violation Of Shop Trading Hours

Two Foodstuffs South Island co-operative stores in Wanaka have been fined in the Christchurch District Court for violating Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 by opening on Good Friday in 2022.

Greta Enterprises Limited, trading as Wanaka New World, and Aspiring Foodmarket Limited, trading as New World Three Parks, decided to open their stores on Good Friday in both 2021 and 2022. These New World stores are part of the Foodstuffs South Island co-operative.

By law, shops must be closed on Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and until 1:00pm on ANZAC Day unless exempted.

These two stores wilfully chose to open in 2022 in blatant violation of the law despite being sent warning letters from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, says Loua Ward, Regional Manager, Labour Inspectorate.

“Despite MBIE reminding the two stores and Foodstuffs South Island Chief Executive in early April 2022, the two stores opened on Good Friday, which was against the law” Ward said.

“As a leader and major employer in the retail sector, it is extremely disappointing to see a prominent group like Foodstuffs South Island’s having two owner/operators blatantly choosing to ignore their legal responsibilities and focus on profit making. By comparison, Foodstuffs North Island Co-operative and Countdown were both responsible corporate citizens who complied with the law” Ward noted.

These two stores have been fined $750 for the violation where the maximum penalty can be up to $1,000.

© Scoop Media

