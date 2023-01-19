Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fidelity Life Offers Premium Relief For Cyclone-hit Tairāwhiti/Gisborne Customers

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Fidelity Life

New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer Fidelity Life is helping its customers affected by this month’s wild weather in the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region with a special financial relief offer.

From today, Fidelity Life customers who are facing financial hardship as a direct result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale can apply to have their premiums temporarily waived for three months, with the potential to extend for a further three months without it affecting their insurance protection.

Fidelity Life Chief Customer Officer Peter Doherty says he hopes this offer can ease some of the pressure on customers who are starting the year with more than enough on their plate.

“Our heart truly goes out to everyone dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Hale. While the clean-up in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne has only just begun, the impact of these events can linger for far longer than the event itself, so we encourage anyone who’s facing hardship as a result of Hale to contact their adviser to see how we can help.

“Maintaining insurance protection during tough times is crucial as it can offer long term financial security if anything were to happen. This offer is a small way we can support our customers to stay protected - even through the tough times”, says Peter.

In 2022, Fidelity Life offered similar premium relief packages to support customers impacted by significant flooding in the South Island.

Customers in the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region with Fidelity Life policies should contact their financial adviser or Fidelity Life on 0800 203 750 or assistance@fidelitylife.co.nz for more information about the offer.

