Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Matomo's Privacy-friendly Web Analytics Software Named Best Of The Year 2022

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Matamo

 Matomo, a world-leading open-source web analytics platform, is proud to announce that it has received W3Tech's award for the best web analytics software in its Web Technologies of the Year 2022. Matomo is the first independent, open-source tool named Traffic Analysis Tool of the Year – with previous winners including Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel.

W3Tech, a trusted source for web technology research, determines winners for its annual Web Technologies of the Year list by technologies that gained the most websites. W3Tech surveys usage across millions of websites globally - comparing the number of sites using a technology on January 1st of one year with the number of sites using it the following year.

W3Tech commenting on the Traffic Analysis Tool winners, said: "Matomo, the privacy-focused open source analytics platform, is the traffic analysis tool of the year for the first time, while Google Analytics and the other previous winners all lost a bit of market share in 2022. The Chinese Baidu Analytics ranks second this year. Snowplow, another open source tool, is an unexpected third."

Matomo launched in 2007 as an open-source analytics alternative to Google Analytics, keeps businesses GDPR and CCPA compliant. Matomo's tools are trusted by over 1.4 million websites in 220 countries and translated in over 50 languages.

Matomo founder Matthieu Aubry says, "As the first independent, open-source traffic analysis tool to receive this recognition, Matomo is humbled and honoured to lead the charge for change. It's a testament to the hard work of our community, and it's a clear sign that consumers and organisations are looking for ethical alternatives.

"This recognition is a major win for the entire privacy movement and proves that the tide is turning against the big tech players who I believe have long prioritised profits over privacy. We are committed to continuing our work towards a more private and secure digital landscape for all."

In W3Tech's Web Technologies of the Year 2022, Matomo was also judged third Tag Manager, behind Google Tag Manager and Adobe DTM.

Matomo helps businesses and organisations track and optimise their online presence allowing users to easily collect, analyse, and act on their website and marketing data to gain a deeper understanding of their visitors and drive conversions and revenue. With 100% data ownership, customers using the company's tools get the power to protect their website user's privacy – and where their data is stored and what's happening to it, without external influence. Furthermore, as the data is not sampled, it maintains data accuracy.

Aubry says its recent award is a positive reminder of how well this solution is performing internationally and is a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of Matomo's powerful web analytics tools that respect a user's privacy.

"In 2020, the CJEU ruled US cloud servers don't comply with GDPR. Then in 2022, the Austrian Data Protection Authority and French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) ruled that the use of Google Analytics is illegal due to data transfers to the US. With Matomo Cloud, the customer's data is stored in Europe, and no data is transferred to the US. On the other hand, with Matomo On-Premise, the data is stored in your country of choice.

"Matomo has also become one of the most popular open-source alternatives to Google Analytics for website owners and marketing teams because it empowers web professionals to make business decisions. Website investment, collateral, and arrangement are enriched by having the full picture and control of the data."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Matamo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 