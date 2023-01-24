Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Announces New Executive Appointment: Chief Purpose And Brand Officer

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank today announced the appointment of Julia Jack to the newly created role of Chief Purpose and Brand Officer.

Kiwibank Chief Executive, Steve Jurkovich, said Ms Jack will lead the newly created role which brings together the bank’s Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, and Customer Experience functions.

“This critical role will build trust and reputation with Kiwi by connecting customers to the Kiwibank brand and Purpose, supported by great insights, communications, and customer intelligence,” said Mr Jurkovich.

“Julia brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury, where she is responsible for brand and marketing, data and analytics, customer experience and propositions. Prior to that she’s held senior roles in both New Zealand and the UK, including almost 13 years at Vodafone.”

Ms Jack will join Kiwibank on 8 May. Her appointment is subject to normal RBNZ approval.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>




Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 