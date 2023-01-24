Kiwibank Announces New Executive Appointment: Chief Purpose And Brand Officer

Kiwibank today announced the appointment of Julia Jack to the newly created role of Chief Purpose and Brand Officer.

Kiwibank Chief Executive, Steve Jurkovich, said Ms Jack will lead the newly created role which brings together the bank’s Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, and Customer Experience functions.

“This critical role will build trust and reputation with Kiwi by connecting customers to the Kiwibank brand and Purpose, supported by great insights, communications, and customer intelligence,” said Mr Jurkovich.

“Julia brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury, where she is responsible for brand and marketing, data and analytics, customer experience and propositions. Prior to that she’s held senior roles in both New Zealand and the UK, including almost 13 years at Vodafone.”

Ms Jack will join Kiwibank on 8 May. Her appointment is subject to normal RBNZ approval.

