DFAT Approves TradeWindow To Issue Certificates Of Origin In Australia

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Trade Window

After gaining precursor accreditation from JAS-ANZ* on 11 January, TradeWindow (NZX: TWL) has now received approval from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to issue Certificates of Origin to the Australian market under two major trade agreements. The agreements are the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement and the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement (AANZFTA).

TradeWindow can now issue certificates of origin under the RCEP and AANZFTA via TradeWindow Origin Limited (TradeWindow Origin), TradeWindow’s 24/7 data-driven platform for digital Certificates of Origin, and also accessible through TradeWindow’s flagship solution Cube.

TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith says the approval unlocks significant efficiencies for the company’s customers in Australia.

“The ability to generate Certificates of Origin within TradeWindow Cube is a real boost to exporters in terms of cost savings, efficiency, automation and all-hours trade to keep globally traded goods moving. It makes Cube even more attractive to Australian exporters,” says Mr Smith.

TradeWindow Origin is an Authorised Certification Body under section 435 of the Customs and Excise Act of 2018 with existing designated authority to issue Certificates of Origin to New Zealand exporters under the Agreement Establishing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area as well as the under the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement.

TradeWindow joins an exclusive group of only a few other issuing bodies servicing the Australian market.

It has taken over 18 months to become an issuing body in Australia which included a rigorous audit process to achieve the AS/NZS ISO/IEC 17020:2013. This standard certifies competence of bodies performing inspection activities. Approvals to issue Certificates under other trade agreements are expected in coming months.

* Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand (JAS-ANZ)

