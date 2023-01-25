Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Foreign Reserves Framework Agreed By RBNZ And Minister Of Finance

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to a new framework for managing foreign reserves.

We hold and manage foreign reserves in order to be able to intervene in the New Zealand dollar (NZD) market for financial stability or monetary policy reasons. Foreign reserves are safe and liquid assets held in currencies such as United States dollars, Euros, and Australian dollars.

Our chairman Professor Neil Quigley says a well-functioning foreign exchange market is critical to New Zealand’s economy with many people — including exporters, importers, borrowers and investors — reliant on these markets to exchange New Zealand dollars for foreign currency.

“While foreign reserves are rarely used, it is important for us to be prepared to support the foreign exchange market in exceptional circumstances to maintain financial stability and ensure essential transactions can continue to occur.”

As part of the framework, both the Reserve Bank and the Minister of Finance are required to agree to a level of foreign reserves that we should hold in order to meet our objectives. The level of foreign reserves had been largely unchanged since 2007.

Given the growth in the economy and foreign exchange market since then, the Minister of Finance and our Board have agreed that an increase to foreign reserves holdings is needed.

“The transition to this higher level of foreign reserves will take place over a number of years, in order to minimise the market impact,” Governor Adrian Orr said.

Due to market and policy sensitivities, we do not intend to make public any further details on the size or composition of this increase. However, our foreign reserves holdings will continue to be published on our website on a monthly basis.

The Framework maintains the Monetary Policy Committee’s right to intervene in the exchange rate when the New Zealand dollar has moved to exceptionally low or high levels that cannot be justified by economic fundamentals. Interventions are expected to be rare and consistent with the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy objectives.

New Zealand is committed to maintaining a free-floating currency. We do not seek to maintain a certain level of the exchange rate and we will continue to only intervene in the foreign exchange market in extreme circumstances to support our policy objectives. 
 

More information on foreign reserves

About the Framework

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 