US Resilience Expert To Headline Cep Conference

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: CEP

This year’s CEP conference will enjoy a Keynote session from California based Justin Bean, author of What Could Go Right?

Subtitled Designing Our Ideal Future to Emerge from Continual Crises to a Thriving World, Bean extolls a positive view on how we not only should, but can, build a resilient and sustainable future that’s more abundant and equitable than ever before, while realising the largest business opportunities of our generation.

Bean has forged an international reputation in sustainability, AI, smart cities, innovation, and incubation, and has worked with Fortune 500s, governments, and startups, He has syndicated articles with or has been interviewed by the New York Times, Forbes, Fast Company, Big Think, The Hill, NBC, South China Morning Post, and others. He has completed executive education in sustainability strategy at INSEAD, continuing studies in innovation from Stanford University, and an MBA in sustainable management from Presidio Graduate School.

His ethos is founded on the power of creating a vision and then fulfilling it. Steering well clear of doom and gloom scenarios of the future and of the laissez-faire alternative that “she’ll be right”, Bean believes we can build a thriving world so long as we understand three critical aspects of creating it. Vision, understanding of trends and opportunities and the right mindset to reach out and achieve what we need will be the key, and Bean will be sharing the how to the CEP conference in Wellington in June.

Commenting on the announcement, Mike Hopkins, CEO of CEP said: “Attracting Justin to deliver a Keynote at our Conference is a huge win for CEP. Not only has he worked with Fortune 500 and Silicon Valley clients, he has now gone on to write the book on how to create a sustainable future. He’ll be sharing his experience, wisdom, practical tools and principles for success with our delegates in June. Justin firmly believes a thriving, resilient and sustainable world can be created post-Covid – and it’s down to us to create it. I, for one, can’t wait to hear what he has to say.” 
 

“I’m delighted to speak with the delegates of the 2023 CEP conference,” said Justin Bean, “Carbon and energy professionals will play a key role in our transition to a sustainable and equitable future. With the power to envision that future, leverage the right frameworks and tools to create a roadmap to it, and tap into the inspired action of themselves and their communities, we can tackle our grand challenges while building a world we will be proud to leave to future generations.”

Registration for the 2023 CEP conference is now open at https://forumpoint2.eventsair.com/cep2023/register-now.

