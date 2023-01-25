Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Downer New Zealand And InMoment Join Forces To Transform Client And Employee Journeys

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Downer

Downer New Zealand (Downer NZ), a leading infrastructure services provider, has partnered with InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), to launch a transformational experience program that spans both voice of customer (VoC) as well as voice of employee (VoE).

Whether it’s roads, airports, rail, utilities, buildings, digital engineering, or large infrastructure projects, Downer NZ is dedicated to continually improving the service it delivers to both clients and stakeholders. By using InMoment’s XI platform, the business now has access to field reporting, customised dashboards, state-of-the-art text analytics tools, and more, to ensure that the business achieves a holistic understanding of customer experience journeys.

The XI platform also supports Downer NZ to understand employee experiences, with a wider objective to transform client experiences using employee-led innovation. Better customer and employee journey analytics will provide the team greater clarity on churn drivers and moments that matter for employees and clients alike. In the long term, Downer NZ will be able to use relationship surveys and real-time feedback to identify areas of improvement, so that the experience can be streamlined to deliver where clients received the most value.

Downer NZ’s Scott Wilson, national customer experience and marketing manager said: “The success of Downer is attributable to the relationships we hold and the amazing workforce delivering for New Zealand every day. Launching this new innovation which brings the power of these two together is both powerful and incredibly exciting for what the future holds.

“By partnering with InMoment, we will be able to better understand our employee voices alongside that of our clients. These two insights together, will help us understand how to improve client experiences and enhance the experiences of our employees on these contracts at the same time. This collaborative approach to innovation is something we are thrilled to launch, and we believe is something unique in the construction industry as a whole."

“We are thrilled to partner with Downer NZ as they take on the transformational initiative of integrating customer and employee experiences,” said David Blakers, InMoment’s managing director of APAC.

“Customer and employee experiences overlap in so many ways—we are looking forward to helping Downer NZ reach their business objectives by marrying these two voices together.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Downer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 