Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investigation Opened Into Alderson Logistics Limited’s Acquisitions Of ABS Carriers And Supa Shavings

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has opened an investigation into the acquisition of the assets of ABS Carriers Limited (trading as Animal Bedding Supplies/Moorey Animal Bedding) and Supa Shavings Limited by Alderson Logistics Limited and interconnected entities.

ABS and Supa Shavings are the largest suppliers of wood shavings-based animal bedding products in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region.

The Commission will consider whether competition is likely to have been substantially lessened in any relevant market in breach of section 47 of the Commerce Act. The parties involved did not apply for clearance for either acquisition.

The Commission invites parties who consider they hold relevant information to contact the Commission by email at registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Alderson/Mooreys/Supa Shavings” in the subject line, no later than 4pm on 9 February 2023.
 

Background

A1 Shavings is a specialist supplier of bulk and baled animal bedding supplies within the Auckland/Waikato region. Persons connected to Aldersons Logistics Limited own 50% of this company.

On 1 April 2022 Alderson Logistics Limited acquired the assets of ABS Carriers Limited, which supplies animal bedding under the “Animal Bedding Supplies” and “Moorey” brands. ABS operates out of three warehouses in Matamata, Putaruru and Karapiro.

In May 2022 Alderson Logistics Limited, via an interconnected entity Supa Shavings (2022) Limited, acquired the assets of Supa Shavings Limited. Supa Shavings has facilities in Otorohanga, Rotorua and Wanganui.

For certain animals, including goats and poultry, wood shavings-based bedding appears to have characteristics that make it superior to other types of bedding.

Section 47 of the Commerce Act prohibits acquisitions that have or are likely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition. The Commission administers a voluntary notification regime that allows firms to apply for clearance if they consider their planned acquisition could raise competition issues. If firms do not apply for clearance, the Commission can initiate an investigation into a proposed or completed acquisition under section 47. If a person breaches section 47 they may be subject to a penalty of up to $500,000 for an individual or, in the case of a firm, the greater of $10 million or three times the value of any commercial gain resulting from the contravention, or if the commercial gain cannot be easily established, 10% of the turnover of the firm.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Business Chamber: Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda
Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber... More>>


Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>



NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 