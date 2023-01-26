Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Announces Market-leading Term Deposit Rates In Response To Strong Customer Appetite

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 6:10 am
Press Release: ASB

In the spirit of new year goal-setting, ASB is encouraging customers to build healthy savings habits by announcing competitive new term deposit rates available from tomorrow. ASB’s one-to-five-month term deposits will be at least 0.40% - 0.50% above the other major banks, making them attractive to customers who want to save rather than spend in these challenging economic times.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking, Adam Boyd, says the bank is seeing increased customer demand for term deposits. “There was a 20% increase in the number of term deposits taken out between 2021 and 2022 and the trend is continuing. Today’s announcement responds to that demand by giving customers market-leading rates in a short-term setting, offering both security and flexibility in the current environment.

“Term deposits are a great way to help achieve savings goals and this is a popular time of the year for customers to review their financial plans. Last year ASB launched a new Goal Planner tool within its mobile app and we’re delighted to see that since 1 January this year our customers have set more than 10,000 goals. This shows a real desire from customers to create a game plan and set themselves up for success.”

Overall, customers have set more than 42,000 savings goals since the launch of ASB’s Goal Planner in March last year. Linked to customer savings accounts, goals can be set for a rainy day (emergencies), big ticket purchases or other goals. Goal Planner has a new feature which also helps customers work out how much they should aim to save for a rainy day according to their income and expenses.

Mr Boyd says while ASB’s new term deposit rates are a great option for those wanting to create a nest egg, the bank’s savings accounts have no minimum balance and earn interest while still allowing withdrawals.

ASB term deposit rate changes

Term

Current Rates (p.a)

($5,000+)

New Rates (p.a)

($5000+)*

Rate Change
1 month1.75%2.15%+0.40%
2 months2.00%2.40%+0.40%
3 months3.20%3.70%+0.50%
4 months3.30%3.80%+0.50%
5 months3.50%4.00%+0.50%
6 months4.55%4.70%+0.15%
12 months5.25%5.30%+0.05%

*New rates effective from Thursday 26 January 2023

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Business Chamber: Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda
Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber... More>>


Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>



NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 