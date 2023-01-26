NZ-based Supercar Manufacturer Buys UK Racing Team

Rodin Cars, based near Mt Lyford in the South Island, is now the majority shareholder of UK-based Carlin Motorsport.

Trevor and Stephanie Carlin will continue to lead the racing team, which will race under the new name of Rodin Carlin.

Rodin Cars founder David Dicker says Carlin Motorsport and Rodin Cars share the same passion for fast race cars.

“Trevor Carlin and I have an obsession with performance and competition that will cement the place of the new Rodin Carlin team at the front in the coming seasons.”

UK-based team Carlin has been a force in junior motorsport since its inception in 1999. Race programmes in championships such as F4, F3, F2, Indy Lights, INDYCAR, ELMS and Asian Le Man Series has seen the team claim over 470 race victories, 30 championship titles and helped promote over 30 drivers to F1.

In 2022, Rodin Cars sponsored Carlin F2 and F4 race winners, young Kiwis Liam Lawson and Louis Sharp.

“We’ve been really impressed during the past season with Carlin and the success Liam and Louis have enjoyed. We have seen first-hand what the team can achieve, and we’re excited about building on this incredible platform,” says David.

David hopes Rodin Carlin will provide more opportunities for young kiwi drivers to work their way up to the top level.

“Liam and Louis have shown what can be achieved driving with Carlin. If they’ve got the talent, I am sure there will be more young Kiwi drivers who will follow in their footsteps and drive at the top level for Rodin Carlin.”

Trevor says the investment will boost the British team’s performance ambitions on track and further strengthen the company's business foundations.

“We’re extremely excited to begin this new era as Rodin Carlin and continue our race and championship-winning story,” says Trevor.

“David shares our vision of becoming the front-running team in every championship in which we compete and I’m thrilled to be on this journey alongside such an innovative company as Rodin Cars.”

Focusing on the FIA ladder of F4 British Championship, FIA F3 and FIA F2 along with the British GB3 Championship, Rodin Carlin will expand in 2023 to incorporate F1 Academy and Spanish F4.

The reinvigorated team will compete in several championships from the bottom to the top of the junior motorsport ladder.

Additional Information:

Carlin Motorsport

Carlin Motorsport is a motor racing team based in the United Kingdom, founded in 1996 by Trevor Carlin and Martin Stone. In 2009, it was reborn as Carlin as part of the Capsicum Motorsport Group headed up by Grahame Chilton and Rupert Swallow.

It currently competes in five championships: FIA Formula 2 Championship Formula 3 Championship, F4 British Championship, BRDC British Formula 3 and Euroformula Open Championship.

Carlin has provided a well-trodden staircase to F1 with over 200 drivers including Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Robert Kubica.

Rodin Cars

Rodin Cars is an emerging car constructor focused on producing high-technology, high-performance track cars.

Based at Mt Lyford in the South Island of New Zealand, the Rodin Cars headquarters features a state-of-the-art factory and custom-built test tracks within its 550-hectare site.

Home of the FZED and FZERO, the Rodin Cars facility demonstrates the company's commitment to technology and performance, and its passion for motorsport.

