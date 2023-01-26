Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Harcourts Holmwood Achieve Outstanding Auction Success

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Harcourts

On Wednesday 25th January, Harcourts Holmwood achieved outstanding success in their auction rooms with all four properties listed for auction, selling under the hammer.

With five properties programmed for sale, one sold prior to auction. The four properties that sold under the hammer today, each had multiple bids.

Tony Jenkins, CEO of Holmwood Real Estate said, “today was a great day in the auction rooms and we are beyond thrilled for our vendors and buyers.” He continued, “there is a lot of conversation around the real estate market and auction as a method of sale. Today we have proven that there is still great activity in the Christchurch market for all price ranges, and auction is indeed a great way for people to buy and sell.”

With listings and prices ranging from a modest section in New Brighton to an established four-bedroom home in Ilam, buyers were a plenty in our auction rooms.

 

About Harcourts

Harcourts was founded in Wellington in 1888 and remains proudly Kiwi owned. Harcourts New Zealand has 205 offices and over 2600 sales consultants nationwide. We specialise in residential, commercial, and rural property sales and provide property management services. Harcourts has been at the forefront of the real estate market in New Zealand for 134 years. Today, Harcourts International has over 900 offices in nine countries around the world. Our success has been built on ensuring our people have the knowledge, expertise and tools to achieve the best possible results for our customers. *We are also proud to be New Zealand’s Most Trusted real estate brand. *Readers Digest Most Trusted survey, 2013-2022.

