Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bay Audiology And Dilworth Hearing Receive “Top Employer” Accreditation

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: Bay Audiology

Leading hearing service specialists Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have been recognised globally by the Top Employers Institute for the first time, a reflection of outstanding HR development and work environment improvement.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition for corporate excellence in HR development and work environment improvement, and is regulated by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority which recognises excellence for people practices, and ranks more than 2,000 companies in 121 countries. To access the award, companies need to meet higher standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

Owned by international hearing services group Amplifon, Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have 135 clinics around the country and many decades of experience helping Kiwis with their hearing health, with an employee workforce of 515 people. Amplifon New Zealand is the only company in the hearing service industry in New Zealand recognised by the Top Employers Institute.

"Our people are at the heart of our business and our most important asset,” says Dean Lawrie, Managing Director at Amplifon New Zealand - Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing. “That’s why we are very proud to be recognised for our commitment to our people and culture.”

Amplifon’s global training programme represents a key pillar of its people strategy, which focuses on offering continuous, innovative, and personalised development opportunities, including a e-learning platform with a catalogue of more than 20,000 courses.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Bay Audiology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Business Chamber: Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda
Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber... More>>


Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>



NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 