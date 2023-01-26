Bay Audiology And Dilworth Hearing Receive “Top Employer” Accreditation

Leading hearing service specialists Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have been recognised globally by the Top Employers Institute for the first time, a reflection of outstanding HR development and work environment improvement.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition for corporate excellence in HR development and work environment improvement, and is regulated by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority which recognises excellence for people practices, and ranks more than 2,000 companies in 121 countries. To access the award, companies need to meet higher standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

Owned by international hearing services group Amplifon, Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have 135 clinics around the country and many decades of experience helping Kiwis with their hearing health, with an employee workforce of 515 people. Amplifon New Zealand is the only company in the hearing service industry in New Zealand recognised by the Top Employers Institute.

"Our people are at the heart of our business and our most important asset,” says Dean Lawrie, Managing Director at Amplifon New Zealand - Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing. “That’s why we are very proud to be recognised for our commitment to our people and culture.”

Amplifon’s global training programme represents a key pillar of its people strategy, which focuses on offering continuous, innovative, and personalised development opportunities, including a e-learning platform with a catalogue of more than 20,000 courses.

