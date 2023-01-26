Best For Bundles ALREADY? EK Picks Up Canstar Blue Award For Energy And Broadband

We knew broadband was in desperate need of a shake-up, but even we didn’t expect to take home the award for best-rated power and internet provider this quickly. We’ve been making things better in the energy market for almost a decade now - but Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers award for bundled utilities comes barely 12 months after we launched our broadband offers. We’re now on a mission to make broadband better for consumers – and this recognition only seems to confirm our view that Kiwis are hungry for change in the telco space. Going straight to the top of the ratings, we achieved five-star reviews across all research categories, including value for money, customer service and our focus on environmental sustainability. The old energy dinosaurs mostly got three and four stars across the board.

These results are based on a survey of more than 680 Kiwi households who have the same provider for both their power and broadband. Full details on Canstar Blue website.

“We’ve had a great reaction since launching our broadband offers, from existing energy customers as well as those who have joined us for the first time,” said Electric Kiwi CEO Luke Blincoe. “Just like we have done in electricity for a while now, we’re fully committed to making broadband better for Kiwi consumers by cutting out the crap of contracts, arbitrary fees, and nonsensical notice periods that seem to be designed to discourage households from switching.

“Our own research shows that contracts, exit fees and notice periods are preventing customers from switching to better deals, all of which works in the interest of the old-fashioned brands, who have a history of openly relying on confusion as their chief marketing tool. Those who have gone ahead and switched in recent years are overwhelming pleased they did, however, and we’ll continue to work on making the process as easy as possible, whether the big telcos are interested or not.

“You get none of the BS with us, just fair prices that are charged by the day, so you will only ever pay for what you need. There’s no trousering an extra month’s fee if you need to leave us. That’s just the fairer way of doing things.

“We’ll take this award as a sign that we’re on the right track. We value every customer who is with us for energy, broadband, or both, and thank them for their support.”

The Canstar Blue award adds to our recent success in picking up the NZ Compare People’s Choice Award for Power, as well as the Gold Readers Digest Quality Service Award for Energy Providers.

Canstar NZ General Manager Jose George said: “Bundling household utilities can provide notable benefits for the consumer, including value and service. However, it’s still important to choose the right provider for your needs.

“Electric Kiwi’s award win, in its first year providing broadband, is impressive. It has long rated well for electricity and consumers gave it five stars across all drivers of satisfaction, including service and cost clarity. We congratulate the team for their achievements in an extremely competitive space.”

