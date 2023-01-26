Beat The Back-to-work-blues With A Long Weekend Holiday Park Adventure
As visitors return to all parts of the country, Holiday
Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says there is
plenty of summer to go -- and is encouraging people to make
the most of the long weekends as much of the wet weather
clears.
“Although North Island holiday
parks were impacted by the weather early in the season, many
are now seeing visitors return,” he says. “The early
season weather washout would have been disappointing for the
many families who had their holidays cut short -- but the
good news is that holiday parks have plenty of space for
them to have a late summer adventure
instead.”
The impact on visitors leaving
early was not only on holiday parks but was also felt by the
local communities, Mr Brown says. Only 20% of guests’
daily expenditure is spent on holiday park accommodation,
with the rest spent in the community. Attractions,
activities, food and beverage, and local retail outlets will
all feel the financial impact of the poor
weather.
South Island parks and many in the
central and western areas of the North Island are reporting
excellent visitor numbers. “It is particularly pleasing to
see the West Coast enjoying a period of great weather and
full holiday parks,” says Mr Brown.
“And it is great to see international visitors back in force, with many visitors from Germany, the Netherlands, France and the USA joining our many Australian guests in holiday parks across the motu. International visitors to holiday parks have far exceeded our expectations and this bodes well for the rest of summer and into autumn.”