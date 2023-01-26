Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Generational Divides Revealed: Kiwi Investment Preferences Explored In New Report

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Banked

There is a distinct difference in investment preferences across generations of Kiwis, shows a new report from Banked. The personal finance website surveyed 1,020 New Zealand adults about their inclinations and attitudes to investing.

When asked what type of investment they were most likely to invest in, the top choice for Gen Z and Millennial Kiwis was shares (26.8% and 24.2%, respectively).

Property was the second most common choice for Gen Z, with 19.3% of those aged 18 to 26 saying they were most likely to invest in that investment type.

Along with shares, Gen X say they are just as likely to invest in cryptocurrency (both selected by 21.3% of respondents).

Those of the Baby Boomer generation are much less interested in shares (13.3%) while more than a third (35.2%) say their top investment choice is a term deposit.

“Our report shows a fascinating difference in the investment interests of Kiwis across age groups,” says Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing for Banked.

“The boom of micro-investing apps and the popularity of so-called ‘Reddit stocks’ has captured the imagination of younger generations and they’ve really embraced investing in shares and funds.

“But as we move up the age groups there’s a declining interest in shares and a much greater attraction to lower-risk term deposits,” says McHugh.

“We also see that while home ownership has become increasingly difficult in recent years, it hasn’t dented the aspirations of younger people to own property.”

See the full report: https://www.banked.co.nz/nz-investor-report-2023

Most Kiwis optimistic for 2023

Banked’s report also shows that a majority of New Zealanders believe this year will be more fruitful for investors.

Asked if they thought 2023 would be a better year for investing than 2022, more than half (52.2%) said yes. Only 17.1% said no, while 30.8% said they didn’t know.

“Twenty twenty-two was a turbulent year for investors, with most investment types losing value. But most Kiwis are feeling more positive about 2023 and some may turn to investing as a way to counter the impact of inflation,” says McHugh.

A nation of socially responsible investors

The new report reveals the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing to New Zealanders.

A huge 87.1% of respondents say it’s important to invest socially responsibly, and only 12.9% disagree.

Gen Z feel the most strongly about the topic, with 90% saying it’s important. But the belief was uniform across all ages, with no age group dropping below 82%.

For those that say they didn’t think socially responsible investing was important, a desire just to get the best return possible is the main reason for most (42.4%), while 32.6% say they thought it made no difference.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Banked on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Auckland Business Chamber: Survey Reveals Auckland Business Backs Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Back-to-basics Agenda
Releasing the latest survey results of members before hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning with the new Prime Minister, Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber... More>>


Air New Zealand: More Flights To Shanghai
Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce an expansion of its flight offerings to Shanghai, China from New Zealand. The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services... More>>


The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>



NZ Avocado: The Countdown To The World Avocado Congress NZ 2023 Is On!
In less than three months, 1000+ members of the global avocado community will descend upon Auckland, New Zealand, for the 10th World Avocado Congress, taking place from 2-5 April 2023... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 