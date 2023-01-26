Getting A Kitset Cabin In NZ – Is It Worth It?

A prefabricated cabin, also known as a kitset cabin, immediately provides you with all the space you need if you require extra room.

Modern kitset cabins are pre-manufactured structures built to be a home away from home. Individuals who want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life may choose a kitset cabin due to its relative simplicity.

Kitset cabins have many advantages. A kitset cabin can be constructed for less than a similar-sized site-built home; this makes it more affordable. High-quality NZ-made kitset cabins and sleepouts may be ordered directly and delivered to your door.

The 6 Advantages of Kitset Cabins

1. Better Cost-efficiency

Construction costs for kitset cabins are more cost-efficient than similarly sized site-built dwellings. Due to the centralised, regulated indoor environment in which they are being manufactured, these cabins are built more effectively.

They are not impacted by weather-related delays or cost overruns brought on by having to construct in the rain, snow, or wind. Site-built homes, on the other hand, are more vulnerable to subcontractor delays, weather damage to building materials, material theft, vandalism, and delivery issues.

Building supplies are typically heavily discounted for factories that buy in bulk and pass the savings on to the consumer. According to manufacturers of manufactured homes, buying in bulk can result in cost savings on standard building components. Similar benefits, albeit not to the same extent, are enjoyed by manufacturers of modular cabins.

2. Waste and Trash Disposal Reduction

Construction trash disposal expenses are also substantially reduced. With kitset cabins, most trash is recycled or disposed of at the facility. The time and money spent on replacing warped studs, broken boards, and other faulty materials are also reduced when homes are manufactured in factories.

3. Lesser Exposure to Weather-related Factors

Weather-related damage to building materials is almost entirely avoided since lumber and other construction supplies are stored in enclosed warehouses and installed in climate-controlled buildings.

4. Superior Quality Control

The fact that kitset cabins are made in a climate-controlled environment by experts who regularly construct homes gives them a higher level of quality control.

These workers are experts who perform the same duties again daily under the direction of trained craftspeople and receive ongoing training. Additionally, many factories are governed by quality control systems with independent inspection organisations.

5. Safety Measures

Depending on location in which they are sold, the kitsets are constructed for wind safety and energy efficiency. Laws governing the building of kitset cabins may also include the following:

Smoke detectors Egress windows in bedrooms At least two exterior doors Restrictions on the amount of combustible material that can be placed around appliances

6. Shorter Production Cycles

Kitset cabins have shorter production cycles, and a site-built one typically takes more than three months from conception to finish. A kitset cabin may be built on-site in a month or less, depending on the intricacy of multi-section units.

In manufacturing, cutting-edge equipment, tools, and technology are employed. Construction will go faster and more accurately.

Got A Dream Cabin, Playhouse Or Shed Design In Mind?

Custom Cabins Waikato offers custom build Kitset Cabins perfect for anyone looking to bring cabin life to their home or property. We have a broad range of buildings, or we will make the design you need.

Our buildings are all Kitset, which can be set up wherever needed. We use Treated Pine Weatherboard R/S and a wide variety of timbers. You don’t need to have excellent building skills, and we can also accommodate your request if you prefer a different wood material.

We can build to suit your requirements and deliver it directly to your door as an easy-to-assemble kitset building or have our guys assemble it for you. Check out our custom cabin gallery for inspiration. We can also customise any aspect of our pre-designed kitset sheds, cabins, sleepouts or playhouses to suit you.

