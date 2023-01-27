Try Before You Buy: 8 Key Advantages Of Renting Production Equipment

Having the right gear is crucial in creating professional shoots The expectations are always high.

There are pros and cons to both renting and buying. The best decision for you will be based on the types of shoots you are making. Understanding your current and future needs will help you make the best decision.

Amateurs and professionals alike can benefit from renting video equipment. Renting is also popular with photography and video studios, professionals who work with a wide range of projects and clients, and advertising and web development companies.

Renting specialised equipment is a great way to try out equipment before purchasing or extending your capabilities for a specific project without making a significant expenditure.

8 Advantages of Production Equipment Rentals

1. Access to the Latest Technology

Technological advancements are rapid.

If you buy your equipment, it will most certainly be obsolete sooner than you anticipate. Renting allows you to keep current with cutting-edge technology and accessories for a fraction of the expense of purchasing.

2. Budget-friendly and Flexible

Renting is an excellent approach to keeping your capital costs under control.

Renting cameras for days or weeks rather than purchasing them outright, especially for shorter assignments, might result in significant savings. Equipment prices are sometimes the most significant expense in your budget.

Renting production equipment is a cost-effective method to have the flexibility and range of gear you need for any job that comes your way.

3. Reduces the Risk of Making the Wrong Purchase

Renting reduces the possibility of making the wrong purchase.

If you are acquiring equipment, you will likely have financial limits and must compromise on quality in certain areas. Renting allows you to test which characteristics you require from a piece of equipment before purchasing it.

4. Quality and Practicality

You may require special effects from a piece of equipment for a single job. The practicality of obtaining various quality equipment required for any job is the most compelling argument to rent.

5. Faster Learning

Businesses who rent out their equipment also offer help, guidance, and lessons on how to use it so you can get the most out of any equipment. This will save you time reading manuals or checking the internet for the features you need from your equipment.

6. Zero Maintenance Costs

Renting equipment means you won't have to worry about maintenance. It is another thing that’s taken off of your to-do list. The rental company will cover the repair expenses if the equipment fails due to regular wear and tear.

7. Ability to Pass the Cost

If you need unique equipment for a shot, consider including it in your proposal and charging your customer. You can't accomplish it with the standard equipment, but a drone, special effects, or other equipment may be appropriate to charge back as a production expenditure.

8. Ease of Travel

Renting production equipment for a destination shoot, especially overseas filming, may decrease hassles and costs. Travelling with equipment may need specific permits, which may be costly and not always reliable. The last thing you want is for your equipment to get held up at customs when your production clock is ticking.

PRO-TIP: Any Equipment Can Be Rented

Yes. You read that right. Any video equipment you may need can be rented.

Top-of the-line cameras

Special lenses

Audio kits and other sound equipment

Tripods

Lighting gears

Reflectors

You name it, and a rental company is sure to have it. There may not be a one-stop shop for everything you need, but there are always plenty of options to explore when getting the best equipment rental suited for your need.

Before You Rent

Research any unfamiliar gear to be sure you are getting what best meets your needs. Allow a learning curve to familiarise yourself with the equipment before you shoot.

Shop around for the best gear and pricing for each project you do. As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of rental businesses in your area that is always ready to cater to your needs.

