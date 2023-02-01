Franchise IP Dominates Parrot Analytics’ 5th Annual Global Demand Awards

Stranger Things and Spider-Man: No Way Home take home top honors in TV and Movie categories, while Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys beats out Marvel and DC competition to win Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022

LOS ANGELES (January 31, 2023) — Parrot Analytics, the global leader in entertainment analytics, today announced the winners of the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards, recognizing the world’s most popular TV series and movies during the full year 2022.

Big ticket franchise genre content dominated the awards this year. Stranger Things was crowned the world’s Most In-Demand TV Series, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was the world’s Most In-Demand Movie in 2022.

“In our fifth year, Parrot Analytics has expanded the scope of our groundbreaking awards show to recognize the world’s most popular movies and exceptional talent, building on the foundation created over the past half decade of awarding the world’s most in-demand TV series,” said Brandon Katz, Parrot Analytics Industry Strategist, and Executive Producer of the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards. “2023 is sure to be a challenging year for the industry, so it’s more important now than ever before to recognize what kind of content audiences really want to see. In 2022, that was largely familiar name brand titles with years of good will behind them.”

Stranger Things also won Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022, bringing its lifetime total of Global Demand Awards up to four. Stranger Things was previously recognized as the world’s Most In-Demand Streaming Original in both 2018 and 2019. This is the first time it has won the top TV category, a result of record-breaking global demand following the staggered release of its fourth season in May and July 2022. The show peaked as high as 260x more in-demand than the average show worldwide, by far the highest ever global demand tracked for a streaming original series.

In the highly competitive Superhero TV Series category, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys finished on top, with Marvel’s Moon Knight and DC’s The Flash, Peacemaker, and Superman & Lois rounding out the top five.

Among the first ever award winners in the movie categories were A24’s breakout hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was 2022’s Most In-Demand Comedy. Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick was the year’s Most In-Demand Drama and Most In-Demand Action Movie, and Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler won Most In-Demand Documentary. Netflix’s star-studded Don’t Look Up won the award for Most In-Demand SVOD Exclusive Movie of 2022.

Other highlights include HBO’s House of the Dragon winning Most In-Demand Series Debut, and the BBC’s Peaky Blinders bowing out as the Most In-Demand European Original of 2022 following the release of its sixth and final season.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive was the world’s Most In-Demand Documentary Series, the second time in three years that a sports-based series won this title (The Last Dance in 2020). The show’s success is further evidence of the symbiotic relationship between Netflix and Formula 1 in growing one another’s audiences via this partnership. This type of content will be increasingly important to leading streamers as they consider breaking into the sports media world in 2023 and beyond.

Spider-Man: No Way Home won the most awards with three, while Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick brought home two each.

The 5th Annual Global Demand Awards Virtual Festival will be held February 6-8, featuring interviews with key industry executives who were integral in developing and creating several of this year’s winners. The final participants will be announced later this week.

The full list of winners for the 5th Annual Global Demand Awards are:

TV Categories

World’s Choice, TV: Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2022: Stranger Things Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2022: Attack on Titan Most In-Demand Asian Original of 2022: Naagin Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2022: Bridgerton Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2022: Spongebob Squarepants Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2022: Young Sheldon Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2022: Formula 1: Drive to Survive Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2022: Stranger Things Most In-Demand European Original of 2022: Peaky Blinders Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2022: American Horror Story Most In-Demand Latin American Original of 2022: Dark Desire Most In-Demand Legacy Series* of 2022: Mr. Bean Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2022: RuPaul’s Drag Race Most In-Demand Series Based on Video Game IP of 2022: Halo Most In-Demand Series Debut* of 2022: House of the Dragon Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2022: The Boys

Movie Categories

World’s Choice, Movie: Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home Best New Premiere* of 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home Most In-Demand Drama of 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Most In-Demand Comedy of 2022: Everything Everywhere All At Once Most In-Demand Documentary of 2022: The Tinder Swindler Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2022: Encanto Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2022: Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Most In-Demand Classic Movie* of 2022: Spirited Away Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2022: Don’t Look Up

Talent Category

Most In-Demand Rising Star: Kit Connor

Methodology Notes:

TV Categories:

For TV categories, the winning series was determined based on Parrot Analytics global demand data for the period January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022.

Legacy TV Series: Most in-demand show in 2022 that ended over 20 years ago.

Series Debut: Considers shows that premiered a first season in eligibility window (Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2022) ranked by demand in the first 30 days from premiere.

Movie Categories:

For Movie categories, the winning movie was determined based on Parrot Analytics global demand data for the period November 1, 2021-October 31, 2022, to include demand for the 2021/22 Holiday Movie season.

Best New Premiere: Considers movies that premiered in eligibility window (Nov 1 2021 - Oct 31, 2022) ranked by demand in the first 45 days from premiere.

Classic Movie: Most in-demand movie during eligibility window which premiered over 20 years ago.

Talent Category:

Rising Star: This category considers talent 25 years old and younger who had the best improvement in global demand rank from January 1 - December 31, 2022.

