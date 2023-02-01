Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Samuel Whitelock And Corteva Agriscience Team Up

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 9:18 am
Press Release: Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience Announce Their New Ambassador: Farmer & Rugby Player Samuel Whitelock

Corteva Agriscience is thrilled to announce they’re teaming up with New Zealand farmer and rugby player Samuel Whitelock. Though better known for his time spent on the rugby field than on an agricultural field, Samuel’s farming background makes him the perfect brand ambassador for Corteva Agriscience.

When Corteva, makers of Tordon™, Korvetto™, and many other great products were looking for a well-known New Zealander and farmer to voice their radio campaign last spring, they weren’t sure they could find the right combo. However, ad agency Harvey Cameron, the company who put Dan Carter in his Jockeys and Richie McCaw in a Versatile Home, suggested the famous farmer. Not only does Samuel have a Lincoln University degree in plant science and an 800-hectare farm in Hawke’s Bay, he also is a lifetime user of the Corteva brand.

After the successful radio campaign with Samuel in 2022, the relationship has developed into a full partnership, with Samuel becoming a Corteva Ambassador in January 2023. In addition to promoting Corteva products and attending events, his Hawke’s Bay farm will become a demo site.

“We are so excited and honoured to have Samuel as an official part of the Corteva team. We’re chuffed to have someone of Samuel’s calibre, a long-time customer, to talk about our product. This partnership has certainly put a cap on the year,” says Glen Surgenor, Corteva NZ Marketing Manager.

“I believe in Corteva. It is a brand that’s earned the trust of farmers, like me, across New Zealand. I have used Corteva products my entire life and will continue to do so when I farm full-time after footy,” Samuel explains.

Samuel, known for his 140+ rugby test matches, comes from a strong farming background in the mighty Manawatu. He now owns his own 800-hectare farm in Hawke’s Bay and plans to go back to his farming roots when his rugby days are over.

Samuel also works closely with FMG, Farmstrong and Massey Fergusson. He holds a Bachelor of Science, majoring in plant science, from Lincoln University.

