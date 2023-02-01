C21NZ: Now’s The Time To Consider Franchise Opportunities

Century 21 New Zealand is calling on those currently working in the real estate industry to consider branching out on their own in 2023.

“We are seeking high performing salespeople or current business owners looking to take their real estate career to the next level. It’s Century 21 that continues to set the benchmark in how real estate is conducted,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

With numerous untapped locations available throughout the country, the real estate boss encourages successful realtors and motivated businesspeople to contact the Century 21 team.

“We're the largest real estate company in the Asia Pacific region and are the most recognised realty brand internationally thanks to thousands of offices in 87 countries worldwide. Our reach and reputation are unbeatable,” says Mr Kearins.

As part of a global network, new franchise owners will be provided with full support, access to our industry-leading technology, training and resources, and an extensive network of connections to help their business grow.

“Overall, franchising has proven to have a higher rate of success than typical start-ups,” he says.

He says Century 21’s international reach is increasingly appealing as New Zealand opens up. Every listing goes onto Century 21’s global website which can be translated into 19 different languages.

“As many other real estate brands are shrinking or closing offices, Century 21 New Zealand has continued to expand and recruit. Here’s a great opportunity for people to begin a new and exciting venture. Real estate is never boring,” says Mr Kearins.

He says there are plenty of opportunities nationwide for prospective franchisees to establish start-up offices or rebrand their existing real estate agencies. In fact, Century 21 New Zealand is now focused on expanding into the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore.

“Despite what some people may think, this is the perfect time in the property cycle for experienced real estate agents and businesspeople to set up a new shop. Talk to most successful agents and offices. Many started when the market was contracting or softening, and say it was the making of them,” he says.

The Century 21 leader says more than ever Kiwis want great service and a great result. Vendors are desperate for extra energy and enthusiasm in an agent and agency, with both buyers and sellers hungrier than ever for world-class customer service.

“With building and office vacancies sadly becoming more the norm, it’s a good time for a new franchise owner to negotiate a great location for a good price.

“What’s more, you’ll get noticed. I’m sure the likes of the local business association will also be happy to celebrate your arrival and shine some light on your new business. In these quieter times, new businesses opening certainly get the attention and admiration they deserve,” says Tim Kearins.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz

www.century21.co.nz

