Community Information Hubs Open For AMI, State And NZI Flood-affected Customers

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 1:09 pm
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

New Zealand’s largest insurer has set up two information hubs for flood-affected customers to discuss their claims in person with an insurance representative.

These are part of the community information hubs established today by Auckland Council.

AMI, State and NZI CEO, Amanda Whiting says, “We are doing everything we can to support our customers through this devastating event.

“We have set up these sites as quickly as possible and will have them available for as long as they’re needed. We are working closely with Emergency Management, Auckland Council and other partners.”

The information hubs will be able to support all IAG customers: AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley, Lantern, and insurance customers for BNZ, ASB, Westpac and the Co-operative Bank. The team will be able to help with lodging claims and answering any queries about the process.

“We are absolutely committed to being here for our customers and doing our very best to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible,” says Ms Whiting. “The hubs are another good option for customers to get in touch with us.”

The hubs are the latest addition to the significant event information on offer to customers, supplementing websites, online claims tools, the call centre (which has been bolstered with additional personnel), Disaster Claims Hub (online advice), social media, and digital and print advertisements.

“I would also like to acknowledge our team members who have been working long hours to support our customers, especially when many of our people have been affected themselves,” said Ms Whiting.

Community Information Hub details:

Birkenhead

Address: Birkenhead Leisure Centre, 46 Mahara Avenue, Birkenhead

Open: Opening today, Wednesday 1 February, from midday - 4pm

Days: Open 7 days per week, including Waitangi Day

Hours: 9am-4pm

For: All IAG customers - AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley, Lantern, and insurance customers for BNZ, ASB, Westpac and the Co-operative Bank.

New Lynn

Address: Community Centre, 45 Totara Avenue, New Lynn

Open: Opening today, Wednesday 1 February, from midday – 4pm.

Days: Open 7 days per week, including Waitangi Day

Hours: 9am-4pm

For: All IAG customers - AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley, Lantern, and insurance customers for BNZ, ASB, Westpac and the Co-operative Bank.

