Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Truescope Acquires US Firm Universal Information Services

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Australian media intelligence company, Truescope, has strengthened its position in North America by acquiring leading agency, Universal Information Services (UIS).

Founded in 2019 and now operating in Singapore, New Zealand, and North America, Truescope is experiencing rapid growth in all markets - a commercial response to the company's advanced SaaS platform, product innovation and experienced people. The acquisition of UIS will immediately welcome many hundreds of clients to the Truescope solution, with the integration of services presently underway.

UIS is led by industry authority, Todd Murphy based in Omaha, Nebraska. The competitive media intelligence agency has a rich heritage and proud reputation for its service-first approach, and as a trusted partner to businesses and communication professionals across the United States.

Truescope co-founder and CEO, John Croll, said the acquisition was a significant move to accelerate growth in the large US media intelligence market, which he believes has been underserved for some time and is ready to evolve through innovation.

"Truescope has been active in the US for almost a year and the response we have had to our platform has been overwhelmingly positive" he said. "Todd's leadership, the Universal team's decades long local expertise and loyal client base, coupled with Truescope's technology, will enable us to deliver a powerful and truly unparalleled service that will help better inform communications," said John.

Following the departure of Meg Crumbine in late 2022, Todd Murphy will take on the role of Truescope President, North America, effective immediately, with his first strategic priority being to oversee the UIS integration.

Todd is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for the new alliance saying, "John's vision and ability to build game-changing tech is the perfect alignment for the evolution of not only Universal's clients but the media intelligence industry, broadly. I'm thrilled to be leading the company and delivering a truly superior service never before seen," he said.

Migration of UIS clients to the Truescope platform is currently underway, with the merger of the UIS brand and business to Truescope to take place over the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 