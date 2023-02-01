Truescope Acquires US Firm Universal Information Services

Australian media intelligence company, Truescope, has strengthened its position in North America by acquiring leading agency, Universal Information Services (UIS).

Founded in 2019 and now operating in Singapore, New Zealand, and North America, Truescope is experiencing rapid growth in all markets - a commercial response to the company's advanced SaaS platform, product innovation and experienced people. The acquisition of UIS will immediately welcome many hundreds of clients to the Truescope solution, with the integration of services presently underway.

UIS is led by industry authority, Todd Murphy based in Omaha, Nebraska. The competitive media intelligence agency has a rich heritage and proud reputation for its service-first approach, and as a trusted partner to businesses and communication professionals across the United States.

Truescope co-founder and CEO, John Croll, said the acquisition was a significant move to accelerate growth in the large US media intelligence market, which he believes has been underserved for some time and is ready to evolve through innovation.

"Truescope has been active in the US for almost a year and the response we have had to our platform has been overwhelmingly positive" he said. "Todd's leadership, the Universal team's decades long local expertise and loyal client base, coupled with Truescope's technology, will enable us to deliver a powerful and truly unparalleled service that will help better inform communications," said John.

Following the departure of Meg Crumbine in late 2022, Todd Murphy will take on the role of Truescope President, North America, effective immediately, with his first strategic priority being to oversee the UIS integration.

Todd is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for the new alliance saying, "John's vision and ability to build game-changing tech is the perfect alignment for the evolution of not only Universal's clients but the media intelligence industry, broadly. I'm thrilled to be leading the company and delivering a truly superior service never before seen," he said.

Migration of UIS clients to the Truescope platform is currently underway, with the merger of the UIS brand and business to Truescope to take place over the coming months.

