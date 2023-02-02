Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Report Finds Oat Milk In New Zealand Uses 93% Less Emissions Than Dairy, But Dairy Still More Lucrative

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Boring Oat Milk

A new study released today shows farming oats in New Zealand is much more sustainable than dairy, but dairy is still more profitable.

The study found that oat farming releases only 7% of the greenhouse gases that are emitted by dairy farming on a per litre of milk basis and that land use for farming oats is more efficient, with oats using 70% less land than dairy to produce a litre.

Commissioned by Boring Oat Milk and The Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT) and prepared by the Agribusiness Group and Left Field Innovation, the report compared New Zealand arable and dairy farm systems in Otago and Southland, where most oats are grown.

Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw says the report was created to get data on the impact of oat farming in the New Zealand context, as most data currently used is from international studies.

“The study was undertaken to provide an environmental impact assessment of oat milk production at the farm level in New Zealand, as this data didn’t previously exist, and to explore how an oat crop could complement a local regenerative agricultural system,” she says.

Maw says the data substantiated what they already knew, that farming oats is a lot more environmentally friendly than dairy.

“It’s common knowledge that arable farming emits less greenhouse gases than dairy, however now we have concrete evidence about its impact in Aotearoa.”

While the study showed that oat farming is better for the environment than dairy farming, it also showed that dairy farming is still more lucrative, with the straight dairy model offering twice the return of the highest earning arable model.

If dairy farmers were to include 10% oats into their traditional system, they would require 21% less land and their greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by 7%, however their financial returns would be 12% less.

Maw says the considerably higher returns from dairy means farmers are less likely to move to arable farming, which makes moves to sustainable alternatives less appealing.

“It's the age-old issue, where industries like oil, forestry and dairy have big financial returns but also the biggest environmental impacts,” she says,

When one of the only justifications for dairy farmers to combine their land use with oats is to reduce greenhouse gas, but at the cost of a profit, it makes it challenging to convince farmers to change.

“This is one of the biggest hurdles we face in reversing climate change, but at some stage we have to put the planet before profit, as the true cost to our future generations can’t yet be determined,” says Maw.

Boring Oat Milk will continue to encourage people to make more environmentally friendly choices where they can, and will help with education around climate change in New Zealand by undertaking studies such as these.

“It’s about giving consumers the information to empower them to make more environmentally conscious buying decisions. The more people who start choosing plant-based alternatives, the more profitable arable farming will become,” she says.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Boring Oat Milk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 