Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Domino’s Is Calling On Everyday Heroes To Raise $25,000 Of ‘dough’ For Kiwis In Need

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

Not all superheroes wear capes. But they do eat Domino’s pizza.

On Thursday 9 February 2023, Domino’s stores across New Zealand will celebrate World Pizza Day with the Company’s second annual ‘Domino’s for Good Day’ fundraising event.

Domino’s for Good Day will see the Company and its local store owners come together to donate $1 from selected* pizzas sold to support New Zealand charities through its recently launched charity, Give for Good - which supports disaster-affected communities, disadvantaged youth, the development of future leaders and mental health initiatives.

This year, Domino’s is asking pizza lovers across New Zealand to forget superheroes in capes and be an everyday hero themselves – all by simply purchasing their favourite Domino’s pizza to help Kiwis in need. Together, Domino’s and Give for Good hope to raise more than $25,000 for the charity with the support of everyday heroes across New Zealand who choose to eat Domino’s pizza on this day.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Daniel Hawkins said that he is proud of Domino’s stores across the country for passionately supporting their local communities.

“All year round, our stores take pride in supporting the local people, and communities, in which they operate – whether it be a pizza donation to those in ‘knead’ of a hot meal, hosting a ‘Doughraiser’ to raise some much-needed funds for a local cause, or team members donating their time and skills to assist those doing it tough.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to our local communities and put a smile on people’s faces, and this World Pizza Day is no different. Through this initiative, we’re aiming to raise more than $25,000 across 150+ Domino’s stores to do some serious GOOD in communities right across New Zealand.”

Give for Good General Manager Bronwyn Spencer said the opportunity for more than 150 Domino’s stores to come together on this day in support of New Zealand charities was a ‘dough’ brainer.

“We are so excited to be celebrating Domino’s for Good Day for a second year – the first for Give for Good – and what better day to do it than one dedicated to celebrating the world’s best sharing food: pizza,” said Ms Spencer.

“Domino’s for Good Day is a wonderful way to bring people together for a cause every year with all funds raised going back to New Zealand communities.

"We are proud of our partnership with Youthline and look forward to using funds raised on Domino’s for Good Day to further support this partnership, and to expand our support across New Zealand by partnering with more organisations and charities, ultimately enabling us to do more good!”

The initiative comes just days after Give for Good donated $10,000 to Taskforce Kiwi to help assist in Auckland flood relief efforts – sponsoring 20 volunteers on a four-day clean up mission.

Domino’s for Good Day is an annual event on the Company’s fundraising calendar, held on 9 February 2023 (World Pizza Day), across Domino’s stores nationally, from open to close.

Want to become a hero?

On Thursday 9 February 2023, everyday heroes eat pizza!

*Selected ranges include Extra Value, Traditional and Gourmet.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Domino's Pizza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 