Number Of New Homes Consented Drops In North Island, Rises In South
In 2022, there were 36,291 homes consented in the North Island, down 2.6% compared with 2021, Stats NZ said today.
There were 13,246 homes consented in the South Island, up 13% over the same period.
“Several North Island regions, including Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Hawke’s Bay, saw a drop in the number of homes consented in 2022 compared to 2021,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.
Visit
our website to read these news stories and this information
release or to download CSV
files:
- Number of new homes consented drops in North Island, rises in South
- Median floor area of new homes consented decreases 10 percent
- Building consents issued: December 2022
- CSV files for download