Number Of New Homes Consented Drops In North Island, Rises In South

In 2022, there were 36,291 homes consented in the North Island, down 2.6% compared with 2021, Stats NZ said today.

There were 13,246 homes consented in the South Island, up 13% over the same period.

“Several North Island regions, including Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Hawke’s Bay, saw a drop in the number of homes consented in 2022 compared to 2021,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

