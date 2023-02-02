Median Floor Area Of New Homes Consented Decreases 10 Percent
The median floor area of new homes consented in 2022 was 126 square metres, down from 140 square metres in 2021, Stats NZ said today.
“The 10 percent decrease in median floor area can largely be attributed to the increase in the number of multi-unit homes consented over this period,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.
Multi-unit homes, which include apartments, townhouses, flats, and retirement village units, tend to be smaller than stand-alone houses.
Visit our website to read these news
stories and this information release or to download CSV
files:
- Median floor area of new homes consented decreases 10 percent
- Number of new homes consented drops in North Island, rises in South
- Building consents issued: December 2022
- CSV files for download