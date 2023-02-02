Median Floor Area Of New Homes Consented Decreases 10 Percent

The median floor area of new homes consented in 2022 was 126 square metres, down from 140 square metres in 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The 10 percent decrease in median floor area can largely be attributed to the increase in the number of multi-unit homes consented over this period,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes, which include apartments, townhouses, flats, and retirement village units, tend to be smaller than stand-alone houses.

