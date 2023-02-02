Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric In Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations For 12th Year In A Row

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Schneider Electric

 

  • Corporate Knights ranks Schneider Electric #1 in its peer group and 7th worldwide in 2023
  • Recognition comes on the heels of top ESG ratings already announced in December

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12th time in a row.

Strong performance across climate and social commitments, such as sustainable revenues and investments, gender diversity and sustainability pay link have helped secure Schneider Electric’s peer group leadership position in this annual index compiled by the Corporate Knights sustainability research group. The Global 100 is based on a rigorous assessment of public companies with revenues over US$1 billion. Schneider Electric is the only one of its category to have been named a Global 100 every year since 2012 and was ranked as the world’s most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights in 2021.

This achievement follows a previous announcement of Schneider Electric receiving top Environmental Societal and Governance (ESG) ratings from Standard & Poor’s, CDP and Moody’s ESG Solutions for its sustainability impacts and best practices. For example, Schneider Electric’s Climate Strategy and its commitment to environmental transparency was one of the first to be validated in accordance with SBTi’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard mid-2022.

Schneider Electric is also just one of 19 corporate recipients of this year’s Terra Carta Seal recognizing global companies that are driving innovation, demonstrating commitment, and gaining momentum towards genuinely sustainable markets. The Seal is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative which His Majesty King Charles III set up in January 2021 while he was the Prince of Wales to encourage the private sector to take more urgent action on climate change.

“Kickstarting 2023 with these sustainability achievements is truly energizing,” said Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. "It shows that consistency, commitment and concrete impact don’t go unnoticed and serves as a reminder that companies like us and our Global 100 peers, make a difference at all levels, in business and through our environmental, social and economic impacts.”

Related resources:

Schneider Electric’s ESG performance is monitored and disclosed quarterly as part of its financial results. More information is available here:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Schneider Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 