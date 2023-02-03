Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Houses In New Zealand – Simpler, Better, And Faster

Friday, 3 February 2023, 5:28 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Westpac’s Industry Economist Paul Clark says that with the economy set to slow over the coming year, the building industry not only needs to get its financial house in order but should also be positioning itself for sustainable long-term sources of growth.

“Achieving sustainable growth though requires transformational change, which in turn means large-scale investment in new processes and digital technologies,” Mr Clark says.

“For many the size of investment needed will be prohibitive. Add to that the small size of the New Zealand market, and relatively high returns already enjoyed by the sector, and it’s perhaps not surprising that there is limited appetite for seismic change.”

“However, meaningful change within the building industry is still achievable,” Mr Clark says.

“Some elements of onsite building work could be pushed back up the value chain. Not unlike what happens in the global vehicle manufacturing sector, manufacturing ecosystems would work together to produce standardised fabricated building elements that builders would install onsite.”

“There is also scope for more imports of modular units from countries that are better able to generate economies of scale. While there are challenges to overcome, we think that this is where the sector will ultimately end up.”

“Looking ahead, the sector is likely to consist of a smaller number of firms,” Mr Clark says.

“However, they will increasingly be installers rather than the builders as we know them today. Focussing more on delivering a customer experience, these firms are likely to be larger, better resourced, and more resilient to the boom-and-bust investment cycle that currently characterises the sector.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 