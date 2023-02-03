Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Table Offers Kiwi Foodies The Chance To Own A Slice Of Their Hospo-tech Platform

Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: First Table

First Table, one of the world’s leading hospitality technology platforms, is offering everyday Kiwis the opportunity to be part of their company as they accelerate their global expansion and product development. Founded in 2014, First Table has delivered an impressive 65% revenue CAGR, and now has over 750,000 foodies and more than 1,400 restaurants in six countries across the globe.

The First Table booking platform is integrated into seven of the leading restaurant reservation systems, providing restaurants with an effective way to turn their unoccupied tables into profitable marketing opportunities. Diners pay a small fee to reserve a table, in exchange for which their group of two to four people receive a 50% discount on their food bill. First Table is positioned as a restaurant discovery platform, championing independent restaurants and inviting customers to expand their culinary horizons and be rewarded for dining early.

"First Table is more than just a booking platform, it's a community of food lovers coming together to discover new and exciting restaurants. As we accelerate our global expansion, we're excited to offer everyday Kiwis and restaurateurs the opportunity to be a part of our journey and join us on our mission to connect restaurants and food lovers around the world," said Mat Weir, First Table Founder.

This week First Table has launched Frequent Foodies™, the only dining loyalty programme in the country where you can earn rewards for visiting hundreds of diverse restaurants across New Zealand. This month, First Table will also introduce Regular Table, a new product which simplifies the process of finding and booking a table in real-time without the First Table offer.

With a large foodie community, diverse and extensive restaurant footprint and unique technological integrations, First Table is well-positioned for continued growth. The company aims to grow existing markets, expand into new cities and continue to roll out Regular Table and Frequent Foodies.

The capital raise is being facilitated by Snowball Effect, a New Zealand-based private equity online investment marketplace that provides companies with a platform to sell shares to the general public.

"We chose to partner with Snowball Effect as crowdfunding allows us to offer something back to those who have been instrumental in our success, including both diners and restaurant partners," says Weir. "Snowball Effect stands out as New Zealand's premier private equity investment platform, offering individuals a diverse selection of alternative and private market investment opportunities”.

Investors are invited to register their interest now on the Snowball Effect website.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from First Table on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 