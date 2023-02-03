First Table Offers Kiwi Foodies The Chance To Own A Slice Of Their Hospo-tech Platform

First Table, one of the world’s leading hospitality technology platforms, is offering everyday Kiwis the opportunity to be part of their company as they accelerate their global expansion and product development. Founded in 2014, First Table has delivered an impressive 65% revenue CAGR, and now has over 750,000 foodies and more than 1,400 restaurants in six countries across the globe.

The First Table booking platform is integrated into seven of the leading restaurant reservation systems, providing restaurants with an effective way to turn their unoccupied tables into profitable marketing opportunities. Diners pay a small fee to reserve a table, in exchange for which their group of two to four people receive a 50% discount on their food bill. First Table is positioned as a restaurant discovery platform, championing independent restaurants and inviting customers to expand their culinary horizons and be rewarded for dining early.

"First Table is more than just a booking platform, it's a community of food lovers coming together to discover new and exciting restaurants. As we accelerate our global expansion, we're excited to offer everyday Kiwis and restaurateurs the opportunity to be a part of our journey and join us on our mission to connect restaurants and food lovers around the world," said Mat Weir, First Table Founder.

This week First Table has launched Frequent Foodies™, the only dining loyalty programme in the country where you can earn rewards for visiting hundreds of diverse restaurants across New Zealand. This month, First Table will also introduce Regular Table, a new product which simplifies the process of finding and booking a table in real-time without the First Table offer.

With a large foodie community, diverse and extensive restaurant footprint and unique technological integrations, First Table is well-positioned for continued growth. The company aims to grow existing markets, expand into new cities and continue to roll out Regular Table and Frequent Foodies.

The capital raise is being facilitated by Snowball Effect, a New Zealand-based private equity online investment marketplace that provides companies with a platform to sell shares to the general public.

"We chose to partner with Snowball Effect as crowdfunding allows us to offer something back to those who have been instrumental in our success, including both diners and restaurant partners," says Weir. "Snowball Effect stands out as New Zealand's premier private equity investment platform, offering individuals a diverse selection of alternative and private market investment opportunities”.

Investors are invited to register their interest now on the Snowball Effect website.

