Security Specialist SMX Hires Mark Bailey As CTO

Auckland 7th February 2023 - SMX, New Zealand’s cyber security email specialist, has appointed Mark Bailey as CTO to lead a growing engineering team and ensure that product development aligns closely with customer needs.

Mark joins SMX from New Zealand’s largest cyrptocurrency exchange, Easy Crypto, where he was Head of Delivery and interim CTO. Prior to that he was Head of Innovation and Partnerships at NZX-listed Plexure. Mark has over 20 years of experience in technology leadership and a proven record of building and leading product and technology teams.

“My focus over the years has always been on digital products and services that serve humans and society in a meaningful way, and this drew me to SMX. I am excited about this opportunity to lead the technology and engineering functions to deliver on SMX’s vision of creating solutions that help people stay safe in this highly connected world,” says Mark.

Founded in 2005, SMX’s business has expanded in New Zealand and Australia as businesses and government agencies recognise the need to secure email systems which are relied upon in almost all intercompany supply chains, formal company communications, and for managing access to many online accounts and platforms.

“Good security technology should be invisible to the user. SMX is advancing its strategy of delivering secure communication outcomes for people, business and brands with particular focus on the business and individual end user’s needs. No user situation is the same; security is very personal and our solutions recognise that. Mark’s appointment increases SMX’s highly end user aware approach to delivering cyber security solutions to market and supporting our channel partners,” says Richard Fraser, CEO of SMX.

About SMX

SMX is a cyber security company with specialist expertise in email. It’s all we do. That means clients get local expertise to help them secure their organisation’s email, protecting people, business and brand.

We take a people first approach to cybersecurity, using data to deliver solutions that meet the needs of users across organisations and supply chains.

This is amplified by strong partnerships with the likes of Redsift, Microsoft, government agencies, M3AAWG and best-of-breed security vendors.

To learn more, visit smxemail.com

© Scoop Media

