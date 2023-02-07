How To Make Extra Money When It Feels Like You Have No Time

If you had unlimited time, it would be no problem to make extra money. You could hypothetically take on an unlimited number of jobs. But if you feel like your schedule's already full, it may seem like there are no realistic moneymaking options for you.

What can you do?

Monetize What You’re Already Doing

First, consider monetizing what you're already doing. Chances are, your schedule is full because you're doing lots of different things, so why not take advantage of what you're already doing?

· Make money with home care. If you’re currently providing home care to a relative or loved one, you may qualify to make money at an hourly rate for those provided services. Through a special program, you could be paid like a professional caregiver for the care you're already providing.

· Monetize a blog or vlog. If you work on a blog or vlog as a passion project, you may be able to monetize it. If your blog is popular enough, you can use any number of strategies to make money from it, such as advertising, affiliate linking, selling merchandise, or even offering subscription services. And if your blog isn't popular enough, you can spend some time building its popularity through more aggressive marketing so it can turn into a passive income source eventually.

· Make money while exercising. Do you exercise on a daily basis? If so, you may be able to run some deliveries while exercising. Walking or biking from place to place is a fantastic way to stay in shape, and if you're willing to be flexible with your routes, you can simultaneously make money delivering food or products from the store.

· Advertise. Almost anything can be monetized with advertisements. Do you drive around the city frequently? If so, a local business may be willing to pay you to put an ad on your car.

Make Use of Pockets of Time

Your schedule may feel like it's full, but there are probably some pockets of time that you're not using for anything else. You can fill these little pockets with flexible side gigs, spending half an hour to an hour doing things like walking dogs, taking photos, or providing graphic design services.

These are some of the most common pockets of time that people find:

· Lunch breaks. It's important to take breaks throughout the day, especially if you're hungry and you need food. But it's also possible to eat your lunch while spending some time finding or pursuing a side gig.

· Early wakeups. If you can't seem to find time throughout the day, consider waking up just 15 minutes earlier. It might be enough time to squeeze in some extra work.

· Nighttime rituals. Are there any nighttime rituals or habits you could temporarily shelve while trying to make more money? For example, can you skip the TV watching so you can focus on your new side gig?

Use Existing Money to Make More Money

The world’s most competent investors and wealth managers know how to make their money work for them. If you already have some extra cash on hand, you can use that money to make even more money. And if you don't have cash on hand, this can function as a long-term goal to pursue.

· Rental properties. If you purchase a property in the right area, you should have no trouble securing a tenant to rent it. If your mortgage payment is $1,500 and the tenant pays you $2,000 per month in rent, you could hypothetically enjoy a $500 per month profit (minus expenses).

· Dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are similarly reliable moneymakers. Companies that pay dividends typically pay them quarterly, helping you earn an average of 2-4 percent annual interest on your investment.

· Alternative investments. There are also many alternative investments that could help you make money with money you already have, such as peer lending or cryptocurrency.

Optimize Your Schedule

Finally, remember that if you don't have enough time currently, there are probably some ways you can make extra time.

· Reduce your responsibilities. Are there any responsibilities or obligations that you could reasonably cut from your life? You may be able to free up many hours of time this way.

· Fix your sleeping habits. Getting enough sleep is important, but if you’re consistent in your sleep patterns, your schedule will be more fixed and predictable.

· Look for sources of time loss. The average person spends roughly 2.5 hours on social media every day. If you cut that by just an hour, you’ll have 7 hours of extra time every week.

Even if it feels like you have no time, there are probably possibilities for you to make some extra money. Instead of making excuses, make some positive changes and see if you can create a better position for yourself.

© Scoop Media

