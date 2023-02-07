Woolworths Seeks Clearance To Acquire PETstock

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Woolworths Group Limited (Woolworths) to acquire 55% of the shares in PETstock Pty Ltd (PETstock).

Woolworths is an Australian-based retailer listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. In New Zealand, it operates a national supermarket business. Most relevant to this application, it sells a range of pet products through its Countdown and Metro stores, and franchised Super Value and Fresh Choice outlets.

PETstock’s New Zealand operations include 15 physical “PETstock” stores, and websites PETstock.co.nz, pet.co.nz and petpost.co.nz. Through these channels, it sells a range of pet products including pet food, cat litter, pet accessories and pet health products. It also provides advice and related services such as dog grooming, water testing, pet training and veterinary services.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission's case register.



Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

