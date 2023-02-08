New CEO Announced For Radio Broadcasters Association

Advertising industry leader Alistair Jamison has joined New Zealand’s radio industry as CEO of the Radio Broadcasters Association (RBA), taking over from Jana Rangooni who has moved into a newly created Independent Chair role.

Alistair has more than 25 years’ experience in advertising and media, most recently as CEO of Publicis Media.

Jamison says: “I’m really looking forward to joining the RBA and being part of a strong radio and audio industry. Kiwis love radio, with 80 percent of the population listening and engaging every week across a wide range of platforms. I’m committed to being a strong advocate for the members of the RBA, the industry, for advertisers and for audiences and I look forward to what will be a very new and different challenge,” he says.

Outgoing RBA Chair and Mediaworks CEO, Cam Wallace, says Jamison will be a fantastic addition to New Zealand’s radio sector. “Al will bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the industry and with his excellent network of contacts and exceptional knowledge of media and advertising, I’m confident he’ll help us further grow radio audiences and commercial opportunities for advertisers well into the future.”

Michael Boggs, RBA member and NZME CEO says: “We welcome Al to the new role. Having dedicated Chair and CEO roles looking respectively at the regulatory activity and revenue opportunities for radio will ensure RBA members are in a strong position to take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Jana Rangooni, incoming Independent Chair says: “I am excited to have this opportunity to move to the role of Independent Chair for the RBA. Over the years I have seen the value of good governance in all organisations and I am confident the independent perspective I am able to bring will be valuable to the RBA,” she says.

The RBA represents 20 member networks & stations operating on more than 750 commercial radio frequencies and digital platforms. Established in 1971, the Radio Broadcasters Association (RBA) exists to represent the interests of the commercial radio industry to its partners and stakeholders.

