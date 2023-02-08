Aimee McCammon Cherry-Pic’ed For CEO Gig

Highly respected ad exec Aimee McCammon steps in to lead iconic FMCG brand, Pic’s Peanut Butter.

Building great brands is in Aimee McCammon’s DNA, with the executive helping shape some of New Zealand’s best-loved brands, including Whittaker’s, 42 Below, Toyota, Lotto and Tourism NZ.

Most recently McCammon has been CEO NZ of entertainment, advertising and technology company Augusto Group, and before that was the General Manager of Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production as well as stints at Saatchi & Saatchi both here and in New York.

This year, she takes the reins of the family business, as CEO of stepfather Pic Picot’s famous peanut butter business, Pic’s following a decade on the advisory board.

The role will see her lead the brand, which most recently caused headlines when it shut down its peanut butter world carpark for World Car Free Day and acted on a 10 year old’s suggestion to strike a balance between their smooth and crunchy variants, resulting in ‘Smunchy’, a line that has now been picked up by both Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

It's these left of centre plays and the Pic’s entrepreneurial spirit that appeal to Aimee, as well as the opportunity to continue to take the brand to the world stage.

“In the early days when Pic’s was only sold at markets I used to get cartons sent to the Park Road office and it would always sell out.

“With that kind of demand, I tracked down the buyer for Moore Wilson’s in Wellington and promptly got our first supermarket listing outside Nelson.

“Now we’re New Zealand’s favourite peanut butter and a best seller in China and Australia, so safe to say it’s been quite a ride and I can’t wait to be in the thick of it for the next chapter”, says McCammon.

Founder Pic, who will remain actively involved in the business, notes that although he could ‘pic and choose’ from a number of smart characters to steer the ship, he’s thrilled that it comes with a family tie.

“Aimee is fiercely intelligent and with all her knowledge of the business both professionally and personally, I couldn’t think of a better person to chart our next course.

“Of course with family comes a certain honesty and if you’ve read my book you’ll know I’ll still be offering my advice. Family catch-ups will no doubt be even more colourful this year.”

McCammon takes the helm today as CEO, with current CEO Stuart Macintosh stepping into the COO role.

