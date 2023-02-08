Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government Goes Too Far With Minimum Wage Increase

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 7:54 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is disappointed with the Government's decision to increase the Minimum Wage.

“Retail NZ has advocated directly to the Prime Minister, Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety, the new Small Business Minister and to government officials on the impact any increase in the Minimum Wage will have on the retail sector and asked for a hold in the increase – it is disappointing the impacts and concerns have not been heard”.

“The increase of $1.50 per hour, meaning a rate of $22.70 an hour, will mean many retailers will over time review product prices, limit opening hours, and inevitably means consumers are paying more for products. The impact will be most felt in small retail businesses who just do not have any more wiggle room – many of whom make up the 30 per cent of retailers who are not confident they will survive the next 12 months.”

“The reality is that the vast majority of retailers pay well above the minimum at an average of $26.65 in 2022. However, any increase in the Minimum Wage has an impact on all wage rates, not just those at the bottom. Those who are on the Minimum Wage are typically at entry level roles who quickly progress through the retail sector – but the additional reality is any increase at the bottom rates evidently increases all rates that are then just passed onto the consumer.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Kowhai Park: Giant Step Forward For One Of New Zealand’s Largest Solar Farms

Christchurch Airport's renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park has taken a giant step closer to reality. After a year-long process, that attracted interest from organisations across the globe... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces Further Mission Next Gen Aircraft Partners
Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as the long-term partners Air New Zealand is currently working with on its mission to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030... More>>

Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>



Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 