Offshore Renewable Energy Forum To Focus On Accelerating The Development Of Offshore Renewable In Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Ara Ake

This March, Ara Ake and Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki will host the 2023 Offshore Renewable Energy Forum.

This event follows on from the successful 2020 Offshore Wind Forum and the 2021 Offshore Future Energy Forum. The 2023 Forum aims to build on previous events, bringing together Iwi, experts, community, and key sector stakeholders to discuss how best to ensure the successful development of an industry across the motu.

Sessions across the two-day forum will cover international and domestic updates, Iwi and social licence considerations, environmental factors, regulation, infrastructure, and industry capability.

"We’re seeing a rapid growth in offshore renewables globally and if Aotearoa New Zealand chooses to tap into this resource, we need to understand the challenges and opportunities it presents. This Forum is a great platform to share these learnings," says Dr Cristiano Marantes, Ara Ake Chief Executive.

Timed to enable conversations about key themes covered in the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment discussion document ‘Enabling investment in offshore renewable energy’, this forum also comes at a timely manner following recent announcements about planned offshore wind development off the coast of South Taranaki and Waikato.

"We’re thrilled to be delivering the third forum focused on offshore renewable energy. Renewable energy is a key industry for our region and could have a significantly positive impact on our communities within the next decade. The conversations and discussions that this forum enable are crucial to the continued development of the industry," explains Kelvin Wright, Te Puna Umanga /Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

The 2023 Offshore Renewable Energy Forum will take place at the Devon Hotel and Conference Centre in New Plymouth on Wednesday 8 - Thursday 9 March 2023. Attendees can join the conversation either in person, or online, and will hear from a range of national and international experts over the two days.

Facilitated by energy sector commentator John Hancock, the forum will include presentations from Iwi, community, local and central government, global experts in offshore energy, as well as developers currently considering New Zealand offshore wind projects.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Forum is made possible by the support of key sponsors: BlueFloat, Elemental Group, Copenhagen Offshore Partners, Parkwind, Te Pūkenga WITT and RPS Group.

Please contact Matt Lamb, matt@venture.org.nz, if you are a student wishing to attend this event (either in person or online), for free registration.

To view the detailed programme and for more information, visit https://www.araake.co.nz/news-and-events/oref/.

To purchase tickets, visit

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/offshore-renewable-energy-forum-2023-tickets-516364148067

For the editor: Ara Ake Ara Ake is Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre. New Zealand Government-sponsored, it is focused on accelerating New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions energy future. Ara Ake is the national hub of new energy knowledge and development, connecting and collaborating with many different parts of the energy ecosystem. Ara Ake collaborates across the energy ecosystem to enable energy solutions to become commercially viable, to support the decarbonisation of Aotearoa New Zealand.

www.araake.co.nz

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT)

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT) is the regional development and promotion agency for the Taranaki region, encompassing a wide range of activities spanning local and regional economic development and strategy, enterprise innovation and growth, regional promotion and marketing, sector development, and major event attraction. VT is a Council Controlled Organisation of the New Plymouth District Council, is governed by an independent Board of Trustees, and guided by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The long-term impact that we are working towards is a Taranaki economy that helps enable the well-being of our people and our environment, underpinned by resilient enterprises, economies, and communities.

Our work is also guided by Make Way for Taranaki Tapuae Roa, the Taranaki 2017 regional economic development strategy, and by the 2019 intergenerational Taranaki 2050 Roadmap for transitioning to a low-emissions future. Strategic goals for the Māori community, Māori enterprise and Taranaki Māori also guide our work. www.venture.org.nz/ 

