Media Statement From Pacific Business Trust

The Pacific Business Trust (PBT), the Economic Development Agency for Pacific in Aotearoa, immediately responded to the needs of our business community by providing support on the ground and continues to remain connected with those who are affected.

The dedicated $5m support to Auckland businesses announced by Government provides a vital step in the recovery for businesses who have been significantly affected by the recent weather events and are unable to trade.

CEO Mary Los’e says of the challenges businesses are now facing, “PBT is aware of the immediate needs of Pacific businesses and is working closely with those affected to ensure the business owners are supported. There is assessment contingency in place which this new allocation will support.”

“Pacific businesses owners can continue to contact PBT for the wraparound flood response services PBT offers by calling 0800 287 7526.”

